What the Tech? 4th of July phone safety

(ABC 6 News) – The Fourth of July is all about celebration — fireworks, beach days, lake trips, and pool parties. But for your smartphone? It’s the riskiest day of the entire year.

According to a report from device insurance company Asurion, damage claims spike by more than 50 percent on Independence Day compared to any other day. And the numbers tell the story:

● Water-related damage jumps by 54 percent

● Cracked screen and back incidents go up 43 percent

● And lost phone claims surge by 66 percent, with many of those phones never found again

It’s easy to see why. People are outside, around water, juggling food, drinks, fireworks, and of course, trying to capture it all on their phones. We’ve grown so used to using our devices in risky environments that we’ve developed a false sense of security. Many phones are marketed as water-resistant, but that doesn’t mean waterproof, and one cracked corner or broken seal can be enough to let in disaster.

Humidity alone can pose a threat to phones with minor screen damage. Moisture can seep through even small cracks and cause internal problems that may not show up until days later.

So, how do you protect your phone on the Fourth?

Back it up. Make sure your photos, videos, and data are automatically saved to the cloud. If the worst happens, you won’t lose everything. Use a case. A sturdy case or water-resistant pouch adds essential protection from drops and splashes. Apply liquid glass. It can help protect the screen from minor impacts and moisture. Keep it out of direct sunlight. Heat can damage the battery and shut the phone down entirely. Store it safely. Take your photos early in the day, then stash your phone in a dry bag, backpack, or cooler away from water and heat.

If your device gets wet, don’t panic. Shake the phone and blow into any ports to blow out any water. If you have an iPhone, search the Apple Shortcuts app for “Water Eject”. This shortcut triggers a sound frequency that helps kick out any water from the speaker grills.

Allow the phone to sit inside for 30 minutes before turning it back on. DO NOT CONNECT IT TO A CHARGER, as it could short-circuit the phone.

Does the “rice trick” work? Not really. It might absorb some surface moisture, but rice won’t be effective at drawing water out of the inside of the phone. Plus, rice particles and dust can damage the ports.

If you have silica gel packets (the kind that come in shoeboxes and packaging), seal your phone in a plastic bag with a handful of them and leave it to dry for several hours.