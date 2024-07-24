Third-Party “Cookies” on the Internet

What the Tech? Third-Party "Cookies"

(ABC 6 News) – All internet browsers are in the cookie business. Google Chrome’s cookies have a different

flavor.

In a recent announcement that has sent ripples through the privacy world, Google has decided

not to phase out third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. This reversal of a previous

commitment means that Google will continue to track your searches, website visits, and clicks

within the Chrome ecosystem and allow companies to do the same, even if you’ve never visited

those websites.

This data is a goldmine for advertisers, allowing them to target users with personalized ads.

But what exactly are cookies, and why should you care? Cookies are small files stored on your

devices that identify you and your online behavior. First-party cookies are created by the

websites you visit directly, while third-party cookies come from external sources, often

advertisers. These cookies can track your location, interests, and even the type of device you

use.

Many websites accept payment from other websites for sharing user information and by

allowing those third parties to place their own cookies on someone’s device.

While Firefox and Safari have already blocked third-party cookies, Google’s decision to retain

them has raised concerns among privacy advocates. Apple, in a bid to attract privacy-conscious

users, has launched a provocative ad campaign highlighting Chrome’s tracking practices.

The ad shows smartphone users browsing the internet, sending texts, scrolling through social

media accounts as creepy bird-like creatures with giant camera lenses swoop down to spy on

their screens.

So, what can you do to protect your privacy? You can adjust your browser settings to reject

third-party cookies, but this requires a couple of clicks each time you visit a new website.

A more convenient solution is to switch to a privacy-focused browser like Safari or Firefox.

Safari, available for Apple devices and PCs, blocks third-party cookies by default. Firefox,

compatible with all major platforms, offers even stronger privacy protections by preventing

websites from sharing your information across different sites.

While changing your browsing habits might seem inconvenient, the trade-off for enhanced

privacy could be worth it. Google’s decision has sparked a renewed focus on online privacy, and

it’s up to individual users to decide how much of their personal data they are willing to share.

In its announcement Google said it will continue to allow third-party cookies but will introduce a

“new experience” that gives users the option to change their tracking preferences when they

update or first use the Chrome browser.

Since Google first announced a change to third-party cookies and their “Privacy Sandbox” way

back in 2020, we may have a long wait to see what’s going to change.