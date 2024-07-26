Smishing Scams: What They are and How to Spot Them

What the Tech? Smishing Scams

(ABC 6 News) – After years of being scammed by robocalls and emails, many consumers know to ignore them. In recent years many cyber criminals have switched to texting scams because they know if we

receive a text message, we’re going to open it. The FTC, FBI, AARP, and Better Business

Bureau have issued many warnings about “smishing” attempts. What are they?

Smishing scams, delivered through text aim to trick you into calling a number or clicking a link,

often leading to financial losses. Scammers find this method cheap and effective, making it a

preferred way to target unsuspecting individuals.

One common smishing tactic involves a text message claiming a package delivery issue. The

message might state that your package is stuck in a warehouse and provide a link to resolve the

problem. This is a red flag. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a notice on your door or

send an email if there’s an issue.

Clicking these links often leads to fake websites that steal your login credentials. These sites

might mimic well-known brands like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, or Facebook. If you enter your

information, scammers gain access your accounts and personal data.

Some smishing scams use phone numbers instead of links. Calling these numbers connects

you with scammers who try to keep you on the line and extract sensitive information. They might

ask you to send them a link, supposedly to diagnose a problem with your computer. This is a

trick to gain remote access to your device.

The consequences of falling for a smishing scam can be severe. Scammers can steal your login

credentials, access your financial information, and even install malware on your devices. This

can lead to identity theft, financial loss, and other serious problems.

To protect yourself from smishing scams, be wary of unsolicited text messages and emails.

Avoid clicking on links or calling numbers from unknown sources. If you’re unsure about a

message, contact the company directly using a verified phone number or website.

Setting up two-factor authentication on your accounts and devices adds an extra layer of

security. This requires a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone, in

addition to your password.

If you receive a smishing text, report it to The Federal Trade Commission by simply tapping

“Forward” and entering SPAM or 7726. You should also tap “Report Junk” at the bottom of the

text message. This sends the information to your cellular provider who can then block the

number from sending text messages to customers.

Smishing scams are a serious threat, but we can fight back by staying informed and spreading

awareness. Share this information with your friends and family, especially young people who

may be more susceptible to these scams.