Search Engine Alternatives

What the Tech? Search Engines

(ABC 6 News) – In a landmark ruling, a federal judge declared Google a monopoly on Monday, citing its practice of paying billions of dollars to companies like Apple to secure its position as the default search

engine. This decision could reshape the landscape of internet search as we know it.

These are the deals consumers never think about. Google reportedly paid tech companies,

including Apple, more than $26 billion for being the default search engine. Do you have an

iPhone? Any web search is powered by Google. The same goes for Android devices. Using a

search engine other than Google requires downloading another app.

However, the judge’s ruling may open the door for competitors to gain a larger market share.

For users seeking alternatives to Google, several options offer unique features and benefits.

Here are three Google alternatives worth checking out:

DuckDuckGo: One of the older search engines, DuckDuckGo prioritizes privacy by refraining from saving search requests or tracking internet activity. It generates revenue through advertising based on current searches rather than user data. DuckDuckGo also provides features like website blocking, tracker blocking, password management, and a premium VPN service. Microsoft Bing: Bing is the default search engine for PCs and the Edge browser and offers a visually appealing start page with news and weather updates. While it stores search history, users can easily delete it. Bing also integrates Microsoft’s AI tool, Copilot, and rewards users with points for searches, redeemable for apps and games. Perplexity: Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine, that allows users to ask questions conversationally. It delivers answers, links, and suggests relevant follow-up questions. For instance, a search for “Bruce Springsteen concerts” yields a biography, links to the artist’s webpage and news articles, images, videos, and further suggestions such as tour dates, links to ticket websites, and how much an average ticket costs.

While Google remains the dominant search engine, it is not the sole option, especially for users

concerned about privacy. With the recent court ruling, the search engine market may become

more competitive, offering users greater choice and control over their online experiences.

The judge did not levy fines or penalties after his ruling. Google will appeal the decision.