What the Tech? Redbox Files for Bankruptcy

(ABC 6 News) – Redbox, once a dominant force in DVD rentals, filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving

customers with questions about the movies they purchased through the service. The company’s

kiosks are no longer operational, and its app has been removed from streaming platforms like

Roku, along with any content users had previously purchased.

In case you weren’t aware, in addition to renting DVDs for $1 (later $1.75) a night, the company

had a streaming platform that allowed customers to purchase movies and watch them using

apps on smart TVs, Roku, and other streaming devices.

Now that Redbox has filed for bankruptcy, none of the apps are working and the libraries of

purchased movies and shows are no longer available.

This situation highlights a common misconception about digital purchases: buying a movie

online doesn’t mean you own it. When purchasing through platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple,

or Google, you’re essentially buying a license to view the content. If the company goes out of

business or their agreement with the movie studio ends, your purchased movie could disappear.

For example, if you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, you can watch it as often as you like, but it

could be removed from your library if Amazon’s deal with the studio expires. The same applies if

you cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

While major platforms like Amazon and Google are unlikely to go bankrupt, their licensing

agreements can and do change. This means that your digital movie collection is more

vulnerable than you might think.

In the case of Redbox, customers who rented DVDs before the kiosks shut down have no way

to return them. The company has not provided guidance on this issue, and customer support is

unavailable. It is recommended that customers return the DVDs to avoid further credit card

charges. If you can find a working kiosk that is.

This serves as a reminder to consumers to be aware of the terms and conditions when making

digital purchases. It’s also a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of relying on digital

content libraries.