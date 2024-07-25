New Regulations for Closed Captioning in Media

What the Tech? Closed Captioning

(ABC 6 News) – In an era where streaming services and digital content dominate our screens, closed captioning has become an essential feature for many viewers. However, finding, activating, and

customizing these settings can often be a frustrating experience. Recognizing this, the Federal

Communications Commission (FCC) is introducing new regulations aimed at enhancing the

accessibility and usability of closed captioning across various platforms, including cable,

streaming services, and set-top boxes.

Closed captioning, once primarily associated with individuals with hearing impairments, has

seen a surge in usage across a wider demographic. A recent survey indicates that

approximately half of all TV viewers now utilize closed captioning. This increase can be

attributed to several factors:

As the average age of TV viewers rises, so does the prevalence of age-related hearing loss. Subpar TV Audio: In the pursuit of slimmer TV designs, manufacturers often compromise on speaker quality, leading to muffled dialogue.

In the pursuit of slimmer TV designs, manufacturers often compromise on speaker quality, leading to muffled dialogue. Booming Sound Effects: The trend of emphasizing sound effects in movies and shows often drowns out the dialogue, making it difficult to discern what actors are saying.

To address these challenges, the FCC’s new order mandates that manufacturers of TVs,

streaming devices and set-top boxes make closed captioning settings more user-friendly. The

goal is to empower viewers with greater control over how captions are displayed.

Key changes include:

Closed captioning settings must be “readily accessible,” meaning they should be easy to locate within the device’s menu system. Customization Options: Viewers should have the ability to customize the appearance of captions, including font size, color, and style.

Viewers should have the ability to customize the appearance of captions, including font size, color, and style. Consistency: Closed captioning settings should be consistent across different platforms and devices, eliminating the need for repeated adjustments.

While these changes will undoubtedly benefit the 48 million Americans who are deaf or hard of

hearing, they will also enhance the viewing experience for a much broader audience. Whether

you’re struggling to understand mumbled dialogue, watching a foreign film, or simply prefer to

have captions on, the FCC’s new rules aim to make closed captioning a more seamless and

enjoyable feature for everyone.

The FCC has not yet announced a specific date for when these rule changes will take effect.

However, the responsibility for implementing and complying with the new regulations lies with

the manufacturers. As such, viewers can anticipate seeing improvements in closed captioning

accessibility in the near future.