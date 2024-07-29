“Matched” App Helps Couples Agree on Which Movie to Watch

What the Tech: "Matched' app

(ABC 6 News) – Matched is a smartphone app to find movies couples can agree on.

How many times have you sat down with your spouse, partner, or friend to try to find something to watch on Netflix, and wind up scrolling and browsing for an hour?

Depending on how many streaming services you subscribe to there may be 30,000 movies and shows to choose from, which makes it hard to find something to watch. It’s almost impossible to find something two people can agree on.

Like other movie suggestion apps, Matched offers recommendations based on your favorites. Unlike the other apps, Matched takes recommendations to another level by taking into consideration the likes and dislikes of your partner.

Both people download Matched on their phones and start swiping through movie and show titles. Like Tinder, you’re asked to swipe right for like, and left for dislike.

This builds each person’s profile. Based on those likes and dislikes, Matched compares them to favorites of similar-minded viewers.

If you like “Licorice Pizza” and “Inside Out”, Matched will find other users with those same likes. It then dives into the other user’s recommendations and likes to suggest movies you might like.

And if it finds one that both you and your partner match, it’ll recommend that title as one you

both might enjoy.

Before deciding, you can read reviews, see who’s in the movie, and even watch the preview on

YouTube.

Even better you can filter out the streaming services you don’t have access to. Choose Netflix,

Amazon Prime, Disney+ etc. and the app will show recommendations only on those services.

A couple of notes about the app that you should know before downloading: While the content is

being updated by users the app itself has not been updated in 2 years which means there are

no security updates and no new features in that time.

Some users also report that it doesn’t always work well if one person has an iPhone and the

other has the app on an Android device.