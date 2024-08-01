What the Tech? Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA)

(ABC 6 News) – The U.S. Senate passed two pieces of legislation this week aimed at protecting children online. Coppa 2.0 is a stronger and updated law called Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. The

second legislation is KOSA, or the Kids Online Safety Act. Both actions are widely considered

the biggest movement to protect children in decades.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) on Wednesday, with

bipartisan support. This landmark bill aims to enhance the safety of children online and on social

media platforms by preventing them from seeing harmful content. While the intention behind the

legislation is commendable, it has raised concerns among consumer advocates and parents

who fear unintended consequences.

Consumer advocate Stephen Kent argues that KOSA, while well-intentioned, could lead to

widespread censorship. “It basically imposes upon social media companies what is called a duty

of care when it comes to minors under the age of 17 on their platforms,” he said. “The problem

is, we have no clear definition across society and in different communities about what

constitutes harmful content online.

The bill’s vague definition of “harmful content” could be interpreted differently by various

groups, leading to the suppression of content that some deem objectionable. Kent believes this

ambiguity will prompt social media companies to err on the side of caution and over-censor

content to avoid legal repercussions.

“Social media companies don’t know what they are supposed to censor and so they will censor

too much. They will go over the top in censoring certain kinds of content, anything they think

could get them in trouble with the law,” Kent said.

This overreach in censorship could have far-reaching implications, affecting not only children but

also adults. Since there is only one internet for all users, Kent predicts that social media

platforms will likely block content that even adults intend to share.

The bill’s broad language and potential for censorship have raised alarm bells for many who

cherish the open nature of the internet. Only three senators voted against the legislation,

highlighting the strong support it garnered despite these concerns. The bill now moves to the

House, which is currently on recess until September.

President Biden has expressed his support for KOSA and has urged Congress to pass it

alongside a stronger Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. He has indicated his willingness

to sign the legislation into law as soon as it reaches his desk.

