What the Tech? How to Fix Slow Internet

(ABC 6 News) – Paying a hefty monthly fee for internet service, yet still experiencing frustratingly slow speeds? You shouldn’t settle for subpar streaming or glitchy gaming. If your internet isn’t delivering the speed you expect, let’s troubleshoot the issue.

We’re led to believe, through TV commercials, that everybody needs the fastest internet service

coming into our homes. 1 gig internet packages can cost upwards of $100 a month. The truth is,

not everyone needs 1Gb speeds. If you’re only streaming Netflix or Prime on one TV, a 300 Mb

package is likely all you need. It takes a lot of devices using the same internet connection to

reach over 300 Mb.

If you’re constantly seeing a buffering animation on the screen there are some things to check

before shelling out another $20-$50 for faster speeds.

Check Your Internet Connection

First, head to speedtest.org or speedtest.net to measure your internet speed. Start by testing a

computer directly connected to your internet gateway through an Ethernet cable. An Ethernet

connection looks a lot like the old phone connections to connect landline phones but it’s a little

larger. Your internet installer likely connected the cable to a computer. If not, you can easily do

that by plugging in an Ethernet cable into one of the ports on the internet gateway.

The result should closely match the speed you’re paying for. Next, test the speed on a mobile

device connected to your Wi-Fi network. Expect a slightly slower speed here. If you’re

experiencing buffering on your TV, check the speed in that room as well.

Upgrade Your Router

If the speed on your devices is significantly slower than your plan, your router might be the

culprit. If it’s outdated (think a decade old), it’s time to invest in a Wi-Fi 6 router. Position it

centrally in your home and adjust the antennas for optimal coverage.

Optimize Your Connection

If a Wi-Fi connection still proves sluggish, try connecting your device directly to the router using

an Ethernet cable. For devices where this isn’t feasible, consider using a Wi-Fi extender to

boost the signal. Place the extender halfway between the router and the device experiencing

slow speeds. The WiFi signal will reach the extender which will repeat a stronger signal.

Consider a Mesh System

For larger homes or areas with Wi-Fi dead zones, a mesh system can be a game-changer.

These systems distribute multiple transmitters throughout your house, ensuring consistent

coverage. Connect your devices to the nearest transmitter for the best performance. Once

connected, it should always connect to the nearest mesh transmitter.

Contact Your Provider

If you’ve tried these steps and your internet speed is still subpar, don’t hesitate to contact your

internet service provider. They can help identify any underlying issues and ensure you’re getting

the service you pay for.

Remember, fast and reliable internet is essential in today’s connected world. Don’t let slow

speeds hold you back from enjoying your online experience to the fullest. With a little

troubleshooting and optimization, you can achieve the internet speed you deserve.