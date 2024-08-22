How Much Internet do you Really Need?

What the Tech? How Much Internet do you Need?

(ABC 6 News) – With prices going up on just about everything, many of us are looking for ways to save money each month. One of the mistakes people make is spending too much for a home internet package.

Commercials lead us to believe we all need a Gigabyte or more of internet speed. The truth is, most people don’t need that much, and paying for just what you need can save hundreds of dollars a year.

Overpaying for Internet? Here’s How to Save

The truth is, that most households can get by with much less. Let’s break down how to determine the right internet speed for your needs and potentially save hundreds of dollars a year.

Understanding Internet Speeds

Internet speed is typically measured in Mbps (megabits per second). This represents the

amount of data that can be transferred through your connection at the same time. Think of it like

a pipe: a larger pipe allows more water to flow through simultaneously. Similarly, a higher Mbps

allows more data to be transmitted, enabling smoother streaming, faster downloads, and better

online gaming experiences.

How Much Speed Do You Really Need?

The key is to find the right balance between speed and your household’s internet usage. Here’s

a simple breakdown:

Streaming: Standard Definition (SD): 5 Mbps per device High Definition (HD): 10 Mbps per device 4K: 35 Mbps per device

Online Gaming: 20 Mbps per device

20 Mbps per device Web Browsing: 5-10 Mbps per device

5-10 Mbps per device Smart Home Devices: Minimal impact, but consider a few extra Mbps

Now, consider the number of devices and people in your home that will be using the internet

simultaneously. If you have two TVs streaming 4K content, someone playing online games, and

a few smart home devices connected, you probably need an internet package of 300 Mbps. In

this case, a 300 Mbps plan would offer plenty of bandwidth and accommodate most households

comfortably.

However, if you have a larger family with multiple devices streaming in 4K, several gamers,

frequent Zoom calls, and regular uploads/downloads of large files, you might need to consider a

gigabit plan.

Remember, these activities need to occur simultaneously to justify higher speeds. If one TV is

turned off or a game ends, the required bandwidth decreases.

Signs You Might Need More Speed

If you frequently experience buffering while streaming in 4K, it could be a sign that you need

faster internet. However, it’s essential to rule out other factors, such as Wi-Fi signal strength or

device limitations.

Tips to Save Money on Your Internet Bill

Evaluate Your Usage: Keep track of your household’s internet activities and the number of devices connected simultaneously. Consider Your Needs: Be realistic about your internet requirements. Don’t pay for speeds you won’t fully utilize. Check for Deals: Many internet providers offer promotional rates or bundle packages. Compare prices and negotiate for the best deal. Optimize Your Wi-Fi: A weak Wi-Fi signal can lead to slower speeds. Ensure your router is strategically placed and consider using Wi-Fi extenders if needed.

By understanding your internet usage and choosing a plan that aligns with your needs, you can

avoid overpaying for unnecessary speeds and save a significant amount of money each year.

Don’t let internet providers sell you more than you need – take control of your internet bill and

enjoy a seamless online experience without breaking the bank.