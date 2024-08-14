How Long Should Computers Last?

What the Tech? How Long do Computers Last?

(ABC 6 News) – If you’ve ever Googled “how long do computers last,” you’ve likely seen the common answer: 2-3 years, or 5-8 years at most. But let’s be honest, that estimate is absurd. There are no

‘experiation dates’ on laptops or desktop computers. Today’s computers are made with the high

quality parts and should last much longer than computers of the early 2000s.

With proper maintenance and updates, a good desktop computer can last a decade or more.

So, how do you know when it’s truly time for a replacement?

Signs Your Computer Might Be on Its Last Legs

While some signs are more obvious than others, here’s what to look for:

Frequent Blue Screens of Death: If you're constantly greeted by the dreaded blue screen on your PC, it's a strong indication of a serious problem. It's time to consult a reputable computer expert to salvage your important files and transition to a new device. You don't want a computer to die before you've copied what's important to you.

Slow Startups: While slow startups can sometimes be fixed by managing startup programs, they can also signify deeper hardware issues. To manage your startup options, go to 'settings', then 'apps', and select 'start up'. Toggle off any programs that don't necessarily need to load when you turn on the computer.

Unusual Noises: Buzzing or knocking sounds might just mean a fan needs replacing, but it's worth getting a professional opinion to rule out more serious problems. Before unplugging the computer and hauling it to a computer repair business, give them a call and let them listen to the noises over the phone.

Frequent Crashes: If your computer crashes often during routine tasks, it's a clear sign that its lifespan might be nearing its end.

If your computer crashes often during routine tasks, it’s a clear sign that its lifespan might be nearing its end. Outdated Operating System: Still running Windows XP? It’s definitely time for an upgrade, as you’re missing out on crucial security updates.

Extending the Life of Your Computer

Here are some tips to keep your computer running smoothly for longer:

Regular Updates: Always download and install security updates when they become available.

Upgrade Hardware: Consider replacing old hard drives with faster and more reliable solid-state drives (SSDs).

Power Down: Turn off your computer a couple of times a week to give it a rest.

Surge Protection: Use a surge protector to shield your computer from power surges and lightning strikes.

Keep it Clean: Regularly dust out the inside of your computer with compressed air to prevent overheating.

Stay Safe Online: Avoid clicking on suspicious links and never give control of your computer to unknown "tech support" scammers.

Computers can last much longer than you might think, especially with proper care and attention.

Don’t fall for the myth that you need a new one every few years. By following these tips, you can

extend your computer’s lifespan and save yourself a lot of money in the long run.