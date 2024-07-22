Helping the Visually Impaired: Be My Eyes App
(ABC 6 News) – In a world dominated by visual experiences, the challenges faced by individuals with blindness or low vision are often overlooked. Simple daily tasks like checking expiration dates, matching
clothing, or identifying medications can become daunting obstacles sighted people take for
granted. Fortunately, technology has stepped in to bridge this gap, and the “Be My Eyes” app is
at the forefront of this revolution.
Be My Eyes is a remarkable smartphone application that connects visually impaired individuals
with sighted volunteers. Through a live video chat, users can seek assistance with various
tasks, leveraging the power of human connection and technology. The app boasts a vast
network of over 7.5 million volunteers ready to lend their sight to those in need.’
The process is simple yet impactful. When a visually impaired user encounters a task requiring
visual assistance, they open the Be My Eyes app and tap a button to connect with a volunteer.
The app then establishes a live video call, allowing the user to share their camera feed with the
volunteer. The volunteer, in turn, can describe the scene, read text aloud, or provide any
necessary guidance.
In a Be My Eyes “how-to” video, examples are shown such as a visually impaired person asking
if an outfit matches, if milk has expired, and helping someone find a ring that has fallen on the
floor.
The impact of Be My Eyes extends far beyond its practical applications. The app fosters a
sense of community and empowers individuals with visual impairments to live more
independently. It also provides sighted volunteers with a meaningful opportunity to contribute
their time and skills to make a positive difference in someone else’s life.
If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, consider becoming a Be My Eyes
volunteer. The app is available for free on both iPhone and Android devices, and the sign-up
process is quick and easy. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can become the eyes
for someone in need.
Don’t expect to be inundated with requests for help as over 6 million volunteers have signed up.
I also signed up 5 years ago but I’m still waiting on my first opportunity to help.
Be My Eyes is more than just an app; it’s a testament to the power of technology and human
compassion. By connecting visually impaired individuals with sighted volunteers, the app is
breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive world for everyone.