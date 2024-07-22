Helping the Visually Impaired: Be My Eyes App

What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Be My Eyes'

(ABC 6 News) – In a world dominated by visual experiences, the challenges faced by individuals with blindness or low vision are often overlooked. Simple daily tasks like checking expiration dates, matching

clothing, or identifying medications can become daunting obstacles sighted people take for

granted. Fortunately, technology has stepped in to bridge this gap, and the “Be My Eyes” app is

at the forefront of this revolution.

Be My Eyes is a remarkable smartphone application that connects visually impaired individuals

with sighted volunteers. Through a live video chat, users can seek assistance with various

tasks, leveraging the power of human connection and technology. The app boasts a vast

network of over 7.5 million volunteers ready to lend their sight to those in need.’

The process is simple yet impactful. When a visually impaired user encounters a task requiring

visual assistance, they open the Be My Eyes app and tap a button to connect with a volunteer.

The app then establishes a live video call, allowing the user to share their camera feed with the

volunteer. The volunteer, in turn, can describe the scene, read text aloud, or provide any

necessary guidance.

In a Be My Eyes “how-to” video, examples are shown such as a visually impaired person asking

if an outfit matches, if milk has expired, and helping someone find a ring that has fallen on the

floor.

The impact of Be My Eyes extends far beyond its practical applications. The app fosters a

sense of community and empowers individuals with visual impairments to live more

independently. It also provides sighted volunteers with a meaningful opportunity to contribute

their time and skills to make a positive difference in someone else’s life.

If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, consider becoming a Be My Eyes

volunteer. The app is available for free on both iPhone and Android devices, and the sign-up

process is quick and easy. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can become the eyes

for someone in need.

Don’t expect to be inundated with requests for help as over 6 million volunteers have signed up.

I also signed up 5 years ago but I’m still waiting on my first opportunity to help.

Be My Eyes is more than just an app; it’s a testament to the power of technology and human

compassion. By connecting visually impaired individuals with sighted volunteers, the app is

breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive world for everyone.