Concerns About Kids’ Back-to-School Pictures

What the Tech? Concerns About Back-to-School Pictures of Kids

(ABC 6 News) – The back-to-school season is upon us, and with it comes the annual tradition of parents posting first-day-of-school pictures on social media. However, concerns have been raised about the

potential dangers of sharing this information online. Are these concerns warranted, and should

parents really be worried?

The Better Business Bureau and law enforcement agencies warn parents about the risks of

posting back-to-school photos, suggesting that bad actors could use these photos to target

children. While this makes for a good movie plot, the reality is that posting these photos is

generally harmless if done correctly.

The primary concern is that a photo could reveal a child’s school, name, and grade, potentially

allowing a stranger to identify and locate them. However, this threat is often overblown. To

minimize any risk, it’s advisable to avoid including too much personal information in your posts.

For instance, you might choose not to disclose the name of your child’s school or their grade

level.

More importantly, consider who you allow to see these photos. When posting on platforms like

Facebook, you can choose to share photos publicly or only with friends. For added peace of

mind, it’s recommended to share photos of your child with friends only. Regularly review your

friend list and remove anyone you don’t know or trust. Additionally, check your follower list and

block any suspicious accounts.

By following these simple steps, you can safely share back-to-school photos without

compromising your child’s safety. However, there are other, more pressing concerns that

parents should focus on.

Unsupervised smartphone use is a significant risk for children. It’s crucial to monitor your child’s

online activities and be aware of who they are communicating with. Even if your child doesn’t

have a smartphone, their friends might. Talk to the parents of your child’s friends to ensure they

are also taking appropriate precautions.

Online gaming is another area where children can be vulnerable. Predators often pose as

children to gain their trust. Supervise your child’s online gaming activities and educate them

about the dangers of interacting with strangers online.

These are just a few of the many online threats that parents should be aware of. While the risk

of a back-to-school photo leading to harm is relatively low, it’s essential to be mindful of the

potential dangers and take appropriate precautions.

Ultimately, the joy of sharing life’s big moments with friends and family should not be

overshadowed by fear. By being aware of the risks and taking proactive steps to protect your

children, you can continue to share these special moments without worry.