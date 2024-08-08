Best Streaming Device Options

What the Tech? Best Streaming Devices

(ABC 6 News) – Google recently announced that it will discontinue its popular Chromecast streaming device and replace it with a more expensive mode. The company sold over 100 million Chromecasts, and

now those users will need to upgrade or switch to another device sooner or later.

Google’s new TV Streamer

With so many streaming devices on the market, it can be tough to decide which one is right for

you. Here’s a breakdown of the top contenders to help you make the best choice for your needs:

Roku: Roku is the most popular streaming device, offering an easy-to-use layout and more

channels and apps than its competitors. Roku’s most expensive option includes a smart remote

with voice control, a headphone jack, and streams in 4K and HDR. However, the interface can

be slow to navigate, and each channel or streaming service is a separate tile that you need to

select to see what’s on. Roku devices are available as set-top boxes or sticks that connect to

your TV’s HDMI port.

Amazon Fire Stick: If you primarily watch Amazon Prime, the Fire Stick is a good choice, with

4K, HDR support, and Alexa built-in. However, some users find the interface cluttered with ads.

Amazon frequently puts Fire Sticks on sale, so you can often pick one up for around $30 or less.

Google TV Streamer: Google’s new streaming device will replace the Chromecast. It will be a

significant upgrade, with 4K, more storage, Google’s AI engine Gemini, and the ability to act as

a hub to control your other smart devices. However, it will also be more expensive, at $100.

Google’s interface is known for being user-friendly and showcasing content you might like based

on your viewing history.

I use all three streaming devices on different TVs and my choice, in terms of convenience and

seeing what’s available is the Google Chromecast. I only hope the TV Streamer keeps the

interface it uses now.

Apple TV: I didn’t include this in the news story because of its price which is around $130. It is

the best choice for people who are all in with the Apple universe. It easily connects to iPhones

and iPads for seamless connection and will play photos and videos from your device right on

the TV screen.

Which streaming device is right for you?

Consider these factors when making your decision:

Price: How much are you willing to spend? All of these devices start at around $30.

Features: Which features are most important to you? If you want the best picture, invest a little more money to get a device that supports 4K content. If you're always losing the remote, look at the Roku and Amazon devices that beep when the remote is misplaced.

Interface: Do you prefer a simple or more complex interface? If you don't mind opening individual tiles to choose what to watch you cannot go wrong with the Roku. The Amazon Fire Stick interface pushes Amazon content front and center. The Chromecast offers the easiest platform if you have multiple streaming subscriptions.

Content: Which streaming services do you use most? All of these devices can play most of the popular services.

Once you’ve considered these factors, you’ll be well-equipped to choose the best streaming

device for you and your family.