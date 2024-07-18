Best Computer Mouse Options
(ABC 6 News) – If you spend hours a day working at a computer, your hand likely rests on a mouse for a
significant portion of that time. But have you ever considered that your trusty mouse could be
the source of discomfort or even pain? Many doctors have identified conditions like “mouse
shoulder,” “mouse arm,” and “mouse hand”—pain in these joints directly attributable to
prolonged mouse use in an incorrect position.
The folks at Logitech recommend an ergonomic setup where your knees and elbows are at a
90-degree angle, and the top of your monitor is at eye level. However, achieving this ideal
setup isn’t always feasible due to limitations of how you can adjust a desk, chair, and monitor.
Even some adjustable desks cannot go low enough to reach the idea 90-degree angle.
So, what can you do to alleviate or prevent such discomfort? The answer might lie in your
choice of mouse. After conducting my own tests, I found that the type of mouse you use can
make a substantial difference in your comfort level. While the differences between mice may
seem subtle, their impact on your wrist, arm, and shoulder can be quite noticeable.
- Flat mice: These, like Apple’s Magic Mouse, keep the hand in a natural position if your desk is higher, and your elbow rests on the desk your wrist will like flat.
- Traditional mice: These cause the wrist to turn slightly, leading to subtle rotations in the shoulder and elbow, potentially straining those muscles.
- Taller ergonomic mice: These angle the wrist upward, placing the thumb in a more natural position than flat mice but forces the hand to rise in an almost “wave” position.
- Upright mice: These innovative mice position your hand in a handshake-like grip, aligning the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder. This design seems to alleviate stress on the shoulder and elbow by eliminating the need for rotation.
I’ll be honest, I was very skeptical about the upright mice and even tried them out in stores.
They didn’t seem comfortable at all but I realize now that handling them in a store did not allow
me to sit in a natural position.
A study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that
ergonomic mice can significantly reduce wrist pain and discomfort compared to traditional mice.
Another study in the Applied Ergonomics journal demonstrated that vertical mice, like upright
mice, can decrease muscle activity in the forearm and reduce the risk of developing
musculoskeletal disorders.
If you frequently experience pain in your shoulder, wrist, or arm, or if you suffer from carpal
tunnel syndrome, it might be time to reevaluate your mouse choice. Consider switching to an
ergonomic mouse, adjusting your chair and desk to the recommended ergonomic setup, or even
trying an upright mouse. These changes could make a world of difference in your comfort and
overall well-being. Remember, even small adjustments can have a significant impact on your
health and productivity.