Best Computer Mouse Options

What the Tech? Computer Mouse Options

(ABC 6 News) – If you spend hours a day working at a computer, your hand likely rests on a mouse for a

significant portion of that time. But have you ever considered that your trusty mouse could be

the source of discomfort or even pain? Many doctors have identified conditions like “mouse

shoulder,” “mouse arm,” and “mouse hand”—pain in these joints directly attributable to

prolonged mouse use in an incorrect position.

The folks at Logitech recommend an ergonomic setup where your knees and elbows are at a

90-degree angle, and the top of your monitor is at eye level. However, achieving this ideal

setup isn’t always feasible due to limitations of how you can adjust a desk, chair, and monitor.

Even some adjustable desks cannot go low enough to reach the idea 90-degree angle.

So, what can you do to alleviate or prevent such discomfort? The answer might lie in your

choice of mouse. After conducting my own tests, I found that the type of mouse you use can

make a substantial difference in your comfort level. While the differences between mice may

seem subtle, their impact on your wrist, arm, and shoulder can be quite noticeable.

Flat mice: These, like Apple’s Magic Mouse, keep the hand in a natural position if your desk is higher, and your elbow rests on the desk your wrist will like flat.

These, like Apple’s Magic Mouse, keep the hand in a natural position if your desk is higher, and your elbow rests on the desk your wrist will like flat. Traditional mice: These cause the wrist to turn slightly, leading to subtle rotations in the shoulder and elbow, potentially straining those muscles.

These cause the wrist to turn slightly, leading to subtle rotations in the shoulder and elbow, potentially straining those muscles. Taller ergonomic mice: These angle the wrist upward, placing the thumb in a more natural position than flat mice but forces the hand to rise in an almost “wave” position.

These angle the wrist upward, placing the thumb in a more natural position than flat mice but forces the hand to rise in an almost “wave” position. Upright mice: These innovative mice position your hand in a handshake-like grip, aligning the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder. This design seems to alleviate stress on the shoulder and elbow by eliminating the need for rotation.

I’ll be honest, I was very skeptical about the upright mice and even tried them out in stores.

They didn’t seem comfortable at all but I realize now that handling them in a store did not allow

me to sit in a natural position.

A study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that

ergonomic mice can significantly reduce wrist pain and discomfort compared to traditional mice.

Another study in the Applied Ergonomics journal demonstrated that vertical mice, like upright

mice, can decrease muscle activity in the forearm and reduce the risk of developing

musculoskeletal disorders.

If you frequently experience pain in your shoulder, wrist, or arm, or if you suffer from carpal

tunnel syndrome, it might be time to reevaluate your mouse choice. Consider switching to an

ergonomic mouse, adjusting your chair and desk to the recommended ergonomic setup, or even

trying an upright mouse. These changes could make a world of difference in your comfort and

overall well-being. Remember, even small adjustments can have a significant impact on your

health and productivity.