What the Tech? Back to School Laptop Gadgets

(ABC 6 News) – Students are heading back to school in the next few weeks and while they may have most of their school supplies, if they use a laptop, they’ll need a few gadgets you may not have thought

about.

College students in particular need several computer accessories for their apartment or dorm

room. I’d suggest anyone who works remotely with a laptop as their primary computer could use

some gadgets to make work more comfortable and convenient.

Laptops have become more streamlined than ever before, often sacrificing ports for a sleek

design. This can pose a challenge for students who need to connect various devices. These

essential gadgets not only make laptops more powerful but more efficient.

Pair your laptop stand with a comfortable external keyboard for a more ergonomic setup. Consider a Bluetooth keyboard that can connect to multiple devices. Logitech has a good variety of Bluetooth keyboards at reasonable prices. External Mouse: If they’ll be using a laptop stand and portable keyboard, they’ll also need an external mouse, so they won’t have to type on an elevated keyboard. These are very affordable now (some under $20).

These accessories will enhance the laptop experience and make college life more convenient

and productive. They’re great for anyone who’s primary computer is a laptop and they’re all

under $50.