What the Tech? Back to School Computer Shopping

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year again! The back-to-school season is upon us, and one of the most

important items on many students’ lists is a new computer. This is the second best time of year

to find deals on computers (Black Friday being the first), so it’s a great opportunity to save some

money. But with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one.

There are three main types of computers to consider, and why they might be best for certain

students:

MacBooks: These are popular among college students and are known for their sleek design and powerful performance. However, they can be quite expensive. A MacBook Pro is great for students who need to do video editing or graphics work, but a MacBook Air is a more affordable option for most. They’re also thinner and lighter than the Pro Models.

PCs: PCs are good all-around computers and can handle any schoolwork. They are generally more affordable than MacBooks, starting at around $250. Look for a PC with at least 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. If your student is a gamer, you’ll need to spend more on a PC with a faster processor and graphics card. The least expensive PC laptops are typically heavier than models in the $600-$1,200 range. They might not last as long either.

Chromebooks: These are web-based computers that are great for younger students.

They are the most affordable option, starting at around $150. Chromebooks can’t run software programs or install software-based games, but they are perfect for writing papers, checking email, and doing anything online. Many elementary, middle, and high schools recommend, and even use Chromebooks.

Where to find the deals and buy:

Amazon is a convenient option, but it can be overwhelming with its vast selection. If you’re

unsure what to buy, it’s best to go to a store where you can get expert advice.

B&H Photo is a great online retailer that offers expert advice via chat or phone. B&H will also

deduct the sales tax cost if you use its preferred credit card from Payboo. This can save up to

$120 on the cost of the computer and other electronics.

If your student will be carrying their laptop around campus, consider how heavy it is.

Inexpensive PCs can be bulky and heavy, so it’s important to choose a lightweight model. I also

recommend protective cases for thin and expensive laptops that will be tossed in a backpack.