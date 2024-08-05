What the Tech? App of the Day: "Trip Tunes"

(ABC 6 News) – Remember the days of mix tapes and mix CDs? Back in the 80s you, or one of your friends,

almost always created a playlist of songs for the road. No one called them “playlists” at the time.

They were “Mix Tapes.”

Some (myself included) would even try timing it so the perfect song played as you drove

through a town. That wasn’t easy to do.

Crafting the perfect playlist for a road trip was an art form. But in today’s world of streaming

services, the magic of the mix tape has faded like the tapes themselves.

Enter Trip Tunes, a smartphone app that brings back the nostalgia of personalized mix tapes for

your adventures. Here’s how it works:

Set your destination: Tell Trip Tunes where you’re starting and where you’re headed. Choose your music preferences: Select your favorite genres and set the vibe for your trip (upbeat, nostalgic, etc.). Let the magic happen: Trip Tunes’ clever bots will curate a unique mix of songs tailored to your journey. Think of it as a personalized radio station for your road trip. Enjoy the ride: The app even mimics the look of a classic mix tape, complete with handwritten song titles. Once you’re happy with the mix, export it as a playlist to Apple Music and hit the road.

The app was just released in May on iPhone.

Trip Tunes is free to download and offers a few “tapes” to get you started. If you’re hooked, you

can purchase additional mix tapes for a small fee. 15 tapes for $2 or 30 tapes for $3.

Pros:

Personalized playlists: Rediscover the joy of a perfectly curated mix for your travels.

Rediscover the joy of a perfectly curated mix for your travels. Nostalgic feel: The app’s design and handwritten titles evoke the charm of mix tapes.

The app’s design and handwritten titles evoke the charm of mix tapes. Easy to use: Simple interface and seamless integration with Apple Music.

Cons:

Limited availability: Currently only available for iPhone users with an Apple Music subscription.

Currently only available for iPhone users with an Apple Music subscription. Cost: While the app is free to start, additional mixes require a purchase.

If you have a subscription to Apple Music and you’re a music fan who loves a good mix, or loves

discovering songs and artists, Tape Tracks may be just what you’re looking for the next time you

hit the road.