What the Tech? Zelle is dead

(ABC 6 News) – Did you hear? The Zelle app is being pulled from app stores. For the 150 million people who rely on Zelle for quick and easy money transfers, this news might come as a shock. But don’t worry, Zelle itself isn’t disappearing entirely. Let’s break down what’s happening and what it means for you.

Zelle has become a popular method for exchanging funds directly from your phone. Unlike Venmo, Cash App, or Apple Cash, Zelle is directly linked to your bank account, functioning more like a digital debit card. This direct connection has made it a favorite for direct transactions with banks, with a staggering $1 trillion sent through the platform.

Zelle does not allow linking with credit cards. One positive is that Zelle charges no fees for immediate transfers while Venmo, popular with Gen Z, takes a day before money is available unless you pay a fee.

However, the dedicated Zelle app is being discontinued. Why? It turns out that while Zelle boasts a massive user base, only a small fraction – about 2% – actually use the standalone app. The vast majority access Zelle through their bank’s own app or website. This low usage is the primary reason behind the decision to shut down the Zelle app.

If you’re one of the few who use the Zelle app, you might be wondering what this means. Currently, you can still log into the app, but you’ll receive a notification that transactions are no longer possible. This is the first step in the shutdown process.

It’s important to reiterate: Zelle itself is not going away. You can still send and receive money using Zelle. The key difference is that you’ll now need to access it through your bank’s app or website. Most major banks integrate Zelle directly into their platforms, making the transition relatively seamless.

It’s worth noting that Zelle’s direct bank connection has also been a point of concern regarding scams. In recent years, scammers have exploited Zelle on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, taking advantage of the immediate transfer of funds. Because the money is directly withdrawn from the bank, it’s often difficult for banks to recover it. This is a known issue, even acknowledged on Zelle’s website.

While Venmo and Cash App also link to bank accounts, they are primarily designed for peer-to-peer transactions, like splitting bills or paying for services between individuals. Zelle’s strength has always been its direct bank-to-bank functionality.

In conclusion, the Zelle app is shutting down, but Zelle itself remains active. To continue using the service, simply access it through your bank’s app or website. This change affects a small percentage of users who relied on the standalone app, but it ultimately streamlines Zelle’s operation and aligns with how most people already use the service.