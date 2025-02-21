What the Tech? YouTube turns 20

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s hard to imagine a world without YouTube. Yet, this ubiquitous video platform is just celebrating its 20th birthday. That’s right, the website that feels like it’s been around forever

actually started in 2005. And what began as a quirky dating site has transformed into the

most-viewed social media platform globally, even ranking as the second most visited website,

right behind Google itself.

From Dating Site to Video Giant

Believe it or not, YouTube’s initial concept was quite different. Founders Jawed Karim, Steve

Chen, and Chad Hurley envisioned it as a dating website. However, that idea didn’t quite take

off. Instead, they pivoted and turned it into a video-sharing platform. The very first video ever

uploaded, titled “Me at the Zoo,” features Karim and offers a glimpse into YouTube’s humble

beginnings.

Fast forward a year, and Google acquired YouTube for a cool $1.6 billion. Since then, the

platform has exploded in popularity. Today, a staggering 500 hours of video are uploaded to

YouTube every minute, and billions of videos are viewed daily.

YouTube has become more than just a place to watch funny cat videos. It’s a hub for learning, a

resource for how-to guides, and a launchpad for talent. Many of today’s biggest celebrities,

including Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, and Ed Sheeran, were discovered on YouTube long before

they hit mainstream success.

The platform has also given us some of the most memorable moments of the internet age. From

the “Double Rainbow Guy” to “David at the Dentist,”, and “Charlie Bit My Finger”, these viral

videos have become ingrained in our collective memory. It’s also an invaluable resource for DIY

enthusiasts, providing tutorials on everything from home repair to cooking.

YouTube has also created a new kind of entertainment industry. Many creators earn significant

income, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars a year, by posting videos. This has led to the

rise of the “YouTuber” and a shift in how entertainment is consumed.

And who could forget one of YouTube’s most enduring pranks? The “Rickroll,” which involves

sharing a link to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” video, started on YouTube as an

April Fool’s Day joke in 2007.

With over 2.5 billion monthly users, YouTube’s influence is undeniable. So, here’s to 20 years of

YouTube. May it continue to entertain, inform, and connect us for many more years to come.