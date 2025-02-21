What the Tech? YouTube turns 20
(ABC 6 News) – It’s hard to imagine a world without YouTube. Yet, this ubiquitous video platform is just celebrating its 20th birthday. That’s right, the website that feels like it’s been around forever
actually started in 2005. And what began as a quirky dating site has transformed into the
most-viewed social media platform globally, even ranking as the second most visited website,
right behind Google itself.
From Dating Site to Video Giant
Believe it or not, YouTube’s initial concept was quite different. Founders Jawed Karim, Steve
Chen, and Chad Hurley envisioned it as a dating website. However, that idea didn’t quite take
off. Instead, they pivoted and turned it into a video-sharing platform. The very first video ever
uploaded, titled “Me at the Zoo,” features Karim and offers a glimpse into YouTube’s humble
beginnings.
Fast forward a year, and Google acquired YouTube for a cool $1.6 billion. Since then, the
platform has exploded in popularity. Today, a staggering 500 hours of video are uploaded to
YouTube every minute, and billions of videos are viewed daily.
YouTube has become more than just a place to watch funny cat videos. It’s a hub for learning, a
resource for how-to guides, and a launchpad for talent. Many of today’s biggest celebrities,
including Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, and Ed Sheeran, were discovered on YouTube long before
they hit mainstream success.
The platform has also given us some of the most memorable moments of the internet age. From
the “Double Rainbow Guy” to “David at the Dentist,”, and “Charlie Bit My Finger”, these viral
videos have become ingrained in our collective memory. It’s also an invaluable resource for DIY
enthusiasts, providing tutorials on everything from home repair to cooking.
YouTube has also created a new kind of entertainment industry. Many creators earn significant
income, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars a year, by posting videos. This has led to the
rise of the “YouTuber” and a shift in how entertainment is consumed.
And who could forget one of YouTube’s most enduring pranks? The “Rickroll,” which involves
sharing a link to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” video, started on YouTube as an
April Fool’s Day joke in 2007.
With over 2.5 billion monthly users, YouTube’s influence is undeniable. So, here’s to 20 years of
YouTube. May it continue to entertain, inform, and connect us for many more years to come.