What the Tech? Valentine’s Day Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re tired of the usual flowers and chocolate routine, why not surprise your loved one with a unique tech gift? No matter if your beau is a tech enthusiast or not, I’ve rounded up a few gadgets that will warm their heart.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

● Shokz 2 Open Fit Earbuds: These earbuds are perfect for people who want to enjoy

their music while still being aware of their surroundings. They use air conduction

technology to send sound into your ears without blocking out the world around you. If

your Valentine runs, jogs, or walks for exercise, open-air earbuds are not only safer,

they’re more comfortable. The Shokz 2 Open Fit Earbuds sound much better than you

might think. It’s amazing how they use air to conduct the sound. I’m also surprised they

don’t disturb the people around you, even when you have the volume turned up to 11.

● Clicks Keyboard Case: This case is perfect for anyone who misses the physical

keyboard of their old Blackberry. It takes some getting used to, but it’s a great way to get

more screen space on your phone. Clicks keyboards were released a few years ago and

they are a niche product for sure. There are Clicks cases for iPhone 14, 15, and 16.

● Govee Floor Lamp: This lamp is a great way to add a splash of color to any room. It

has a variety of colors and themes to choose from, and you can even control it with your

voice using Alexa or Google.

● Ember Coffee Mug: This mug is perfect for anyone who loves their coffee or tea at a

specific temperature. It has a recharging coaster that keeps your drink at the perfect

temperature for over an hour.

● Wacaco Nanopresso: This portable espresso maker is perfect for anyone who loves

espresso but is always on the go. It’s easy to use and makes a great cup of espresso.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. With a little creativity, you can find the perfect tech

gift for your Valentine. And who knows, maybe they’ll even return the favor with a tech gift for

you!

Bonus Tip: If you’re not sure what to get, consider a gift card to their favorite tech store. That

way, they can choose something they really want.