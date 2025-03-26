What the Tech? Toll text scams

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you received a text message recently about an overdue toll fee? You’re not alone. What started as a seemingly simple nuisance has evolved into something far more sinister. Initial reports suggested a widespread scam, but cybersecurity experts are now raising alarms, labeling it a potential cyber attack linked to actors in China.

The setup is deceptively simple. You receive a text message, seemingly from E-ZPass, claiming you have an outstanding balance and threatening legal action if you don’t pay immediately. These messages often look slightly different, but the core tactic remains the same. To bypass Apple’s security features that block links from unknown contacts, the scammers prompt you to reply with a “Y.” Once you do, a web link appears, ready to lure you in.

The attack doesn’t just target iPhones, Android users are receiving the texts as well.

Clicking that link is where the real danger lies. The website looks legitimate enough to fool many people. It states you owe a small amount, often around $7, and prompts you to enter your contact information.

After that, you’re directed to a payment page requesting your credit card details. This isn’t about the $7; it’s about obtaining your credit card information and personal details for identity theft.

Why is it so hard to stop these texts? The perpetrators, suspected to be cyber scammers from China, register thousands of websites. As soon as one phishing site is exposed, they simply launch another. Another red flag is the website’s top-level domain (TLD), like .com or .net. Many of these scam sites use a TLD ending in “XIN,” a Chinese domain that can be registered cheaply.

The sheer volume of these phishing attempts indicates their effectiveness. Enough people fall for the scam to make it profitable. This underscores the importance of vigilance. Even if you’ve recently driven on a toll road, do not click any links or respond to these unsolicited texts. Delete them immediately.

The FBI has issued a consumer alert, confirming that this is a widespread cyber attack. It’s crucial to stay informed and protect yourself. Be cautious of unexpected text messages, especially those demanding immediate payment. Double-check the legitimacy of any website before entering personal or financial information. Remember, if it feels suspicious, it probably is.