What the Tech? Tech for side hustles

(ABC 6 News) – With the cost of everything on the rise, many of us are looking for ways to supplement our income. Thankfully, technology has made it easier than ever to start a side hustle, right from the palm of your hand. Whether you’re looking to make a little extra cash or build something more substantial, your smartphone and a few key apps can be your ticket to financial freedom.

If you think you don’t have the time or skills, think again. Even a hobby can be a money-maker. Platforms like Etsy are booming, with creators selling everything from handmade goods to digital files. Digital products like gift card templates, daily planners, and calendars are particularly popular. If graphic design isn’t your forte, tools like Canva make it incredibly simple to create professional-looking designs.

Got office skills? Sites like Fiverr and Upwork connect freelancers with businesses needing help with accounting, marketing, or administrative tasks. Your expertise is valuable, and these platforms make it easy to find clients.

Decluttering can also be profitable. Facebook Marketplace is a great starting point for selling unwanted items, but consider exploring WhatNot for live garage sales. You can showcase your items in real-time and engage with buyers directly.

Beyond selling physical goods, you can leverage your space. Apps like Sniffspot allow you to rent out your yard to pet owners, providing a safe space for their furry friends to play. If you have extra parking space, Neighbor lets you rent it out to people with RVs or extra vehicles. Even spare storage space in your garage or bonus room can be turned into a revenue stream.

Sharing your knowledge is another powerful side hustle avenue. Starting a YouTube channel is free, and you can create videos demonstrating anything from home repairs to cooking tips. Successful creators can earn significant income through advertising and sponsorships.

Finally, consider mastering emerging technologies like Chat GPT, Microsoft CoPilot, Google Gemini, or Perplexity. Businesses are increasingly seeking individuals with expertise in AI tools, and offering your services as a Chat GPT consultant could be a lucrative side hustle.

The bottom line is that there are countless opportunities to turn your interests and time into extra money. With a little effort and the right technology, you might just discover a side hustle that blossoms into a full-time passion and income source.