What the Tech? Tariff effects on technology

(ABC 6 News) – Are you feeling the urge to rush out and buy a new iPhone? You’re not alone. There’s a wave of “panic buying” happening as people worry about potential price hikes due to ongoing trade tariffs between the US and China. Apple stores and cell providers are seeing increased traffic from customers looking to snag a new device before prices potentially skyrocket. But is this panic justified? And do you really need to upgrade right now?

Let’s break it down. The concern stems from tariffs on Chinese imports, which could significantly increase the cost of electronics, including iPhones. Some estimates suggest a 20-30% price increase, meaning a new iPhone 16 Pro could cost an extra $200-$300.

However, before you join the frenzy, consider whether you truly need a new phone. Many upgrade for reasons like a better camera, longer battery life, or faster performance. But often, your current phone might just need a little TLC.

A battery replacement, costing around $100 (or free with Apple Care+ if it’s below 80% health), can significantly improve your phone’s lifespan.

If tariffs remain in place, extending the life of your current device might be the wisest move.

To maximize your battery life, enable “optimized battery charging” on your iPhone. This prevents overcharging, which degrades the battery over time. Also, be mindful of apps, photos, and music, which can strain your phone’s resources and slow it down. Free games and social media apps are notorious for running in the background and using up processing power. Running low on storage can also impact performance.

If your phone has adequate storage, a healthy battery, and a camera you’re happy with, it’s likely good to go as long as it continues to receive operating system updates. If you have an iPhone 10 or earlier, you might find some good deals now, or you could wait until the next release this fall. Just be aware that if tariffs remain, those new models will likely cost more.

There’s still a possibility that Apple might be exempt from some tariffs or shift production to countries with lower tariffs. Cellular companies are also offering current deals, so if you genuinely need a new phone, now might be a good time to shop around. But for many, a little maintenance and patience might be the best way to save money and avoid unnecessary panic buying.