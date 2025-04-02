What the Tech? Spring cleaning your tech

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Do you remember the last time you truly cleaned your computer? Not just a quick wipe-down, but a thorough, inside-and-out refresh? If the answer is “it’s been a while,” or even “never,” then it’s time for a digital spring cleaning! Just like we declutter our homes, our computers need attention to run smoothly and efficiently.

Think about it: dust accumulates, programs get cluttered, and digital debris piles up. This can lead to a slower, noisier machine and even shorten the lifespan of your hardware. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get started on revitalizing your digital companion.

First, let’s tackle the exterior. Begin by powering down your computer. Unplug it for extra safety. Then, grab a can of compressed air and gently blow away dust from vents and filters. Be cautious not to damage any internal components. For the keyboard, compressed air works wonders for dislodging crumbs and dust between the keys. Consider using a cleaning gel to pick up any remaining debris.

Moving to the screen, a microfiber cloth is your best friend. Gently wipe away smudges and fingerprints. If needed, dampen the cloth with a mixture of water and rubbing alcohol. Never spray liquid directly onto the screen, and avoid paper towels, which can cause scratches.

Now, let’s dive into the digital tidying. Start by organizing your desktop. Create folders to group related programs and files. Take a moment to review the icons on your desktop. Are there programs you no longer use? Don’t just delete the icon; go to your applications folder and properly uninstall them to free up space.

Next, head to your computer’s settings and find the “Startup” tab. Here, you’ll see a list of programs that launch automatically when you turn on your computer. Pay attention to the “Startup Impact” column. Programs with “High Impact” can significantly slow down your boot time. Disable any unnecessary programs from starting up automatically. You can always open them manually when needed.

Don’t forget your Downloads folder! If you’ve installed the programs, you no longer need the downloaded files. Clear them out to free up storage space. Similarly, clear your browser cache and cookies. These can accumulate over time and slow down your browsing experience.

Finally, empty your computer’s trash or recycle bin. For a deeper clean, consider running a program like CCleaner to remove unused files and temporary data. Once you’ve completed these steps, restart your computer. You’ll likely notice a significant improvement in its speed and responsiveness.

Digital spring cleaning isn’t just about making your computer look nice; it’s about optimizing performance, extending its lifespan, and creating a more enjoyable computing experience. So, take a little time to give your tech some love. You’ll be glad you did!

Summary of Digital Spring Cleaning:

● Power Down and Clean Exterior: Use compressed air for vents and filters, and a microfiber cloth for the screen.

● Organize Your Desktop: Create folders and uninstall unused programs.

● Manage Startup Programs: Disable high-impact programs from launching automatically.

● Clear Downloads and Browser Data: Delete unnecessary downloads and clear cache/cookies.

● Empty Trash and Run Cleaning Software: Permanently delete files and remove temporary data.

● Restart Your Computer: Enjoy the improved performance.