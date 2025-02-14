What the Tech? Samsung Frame TV

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Ask just about any home decorator and they’ll agree that one of the downsides to modern floorplans is the lack of a space for a television in a family room or den. For the past couple of

decades the trend for homeowners is to put the big screen TV above the fireplace.

Not only is this not the ideal location (heat, neck strain) it just isn’t very decorative. When the

TV is on everyone is watching it. But once it’s turned off it’s like a big black screen towering over

every aesthetic touch.

But what if a TV isn’t just a TV? What if it’s art?

As a consumer technology reporter, I’ve had the opportunity to review countless televisions over

the years. However, few have captured my attention quite like Samsung’s Frame TV. This

innovative device blends the worlds of art and technology, offering a solution for those who want

a high-quality television without compromising their home’s aesthetic.

I finally got the opportunity to try it out.

The Frame TV’s standout feature is undoubtedly its design. When not in use, it transforms into a

stunning piece of art, effectively disguising itself as a framed picture on your wall. This is made

possible by several key features:

Customizable bezels that snap on magnetically, allowing you to match your decor. A no-gap wall mount that sits flush against the wall, eliminating the unsightly gap

typically seen with mounted TVs. A matte display that reduces glare, enhancing the illusion of a real piece of art. A single, discreet cable that connects to a separate box, hiding unsightly wires.

The result is a TV that seamlessly integrates into your home decor, solving the age-old problem

of the “black box” on the wall. It’s a game-changer for those who prioritize aesthetics in their

living spaces.

The Frame TV’s Art Mode is where it truly shines. When not being used as a television, it

displays high-quality artwork or personal photos. Samsung offers an extensive library of artwork

through its Art Store subscription service, allowing you to change your “artwork” as often as you

like for $4.99 a month or $49.99 for the year. For those who prefer a more personal touch, you

can also upload your own images with a USB stick or from Samsung’s Smart Home app. (I

found quite a bit a trouble uploading photos from my phone and after pouring through the Frame

users group on Reddit I discovered this is fairly common).

The TV comes with built-in memory that can store up to 1,200 high-resolution images and

artwork. This means you can have a rotating gallery of art in your home without the need for

constant internet connectivity.

While the Frame TV’s design is its main selling point, it doesn’t skimp on picture quality. It

features a 4K QLED display, offering vibrant colors and sharp images. The Quantum Processor

4K ensures excellent upscaling of lower-resolution content.

Some key performance features include:

● 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology for rich, accurate colors

● Quantum HDR for enhanced contrast and detail

● Motion Xcelerator 120Hz for smooth motion handling

● Wide Viewing Angle for consistent picture quality from different seating positions

It’s worth noting that while the picture quality is very good, it may not match the absolute top-tier

TVs on the market in terms of pure performance such as OLED displays. However, for most

viewers, the difference is negligible, especially when weighed against the Frame TV’s unique

design benefits.

For this reason, I suggest the Frame as an addition to a living room and getting an OLED TV for

your main viewing.

It is a smart TV and can be controlled with voice assistants and Samsung’s SmartThings apps.

The TV also includes sensors that automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light

conditions, ensuring optimal viewing whether you’re watching TV or enjoying Art Mode. I also

found it helpful that I can schedule the TV to go off and on at certain times.

If there is a downside it is it’s price. They cost a few hundred dollars more than other TVs

though they often go on sale online and in big box stores. A few years ago a “55 Frame TV was

several thousand dollars but can be found on sale now for under $800.