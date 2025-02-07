What the Tech? Safer Internet Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In the early days of the internet, email scams from Nigerian Princes were the biggest threat. Today, we face more sophisticated scams, AI, misinformation, and countless apps. That’s why

Safer Internet Day, observed globally on the second Tuesday of February, is more important

than ever.

This year, Safer Internet Day falls on February 11th. The day promotes safer internet practices

through a live webinar and resources that encourage conversations about online safety.

Larry Magid, founder of ConnectSafely.org, which leads the Safer Internet Day initiative in the

U.S., emphasizes that online safety is a “cradle to grave effort.” While young people are

particularly vulnerable due to their age, everyone needs to be cautious.

ConnectSafely.org provides resources like lesson plans, conversation starters, and videos to

help families discuss online safety. Magid suggests having a conversation, not a lecture, with

family members about their online activities and how they protect themselves.

The initiative also offers resources for businesses, schools, and civic organizations. The key is

to keep the conversation open and informal.

The Internet is an integral part of our daily lives. We use it for communication, entertainment,

education, and work. But with its benefits come risks.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using AI and other technologies to deceive

and exploit users. Misinformation spreads rapidly, making it difficult to distinguish fact from

fiction. And with the proliferation of apps, it’s challenging to keep track of who has access to our

data and how it’s being used.

Safer Internet Day reminds us to be vigilant and take steps to protect ourselves and our loved

ones. By having open and honest conversations about online safety, we can educate each other

about potential dangers and how to respond when we encounter them.

Remember:

● Talk to your family and friends about online safety. Share your experiences and

concerns.

● Educate yourself about common online threats and how to avoid them.

● Be cautious about what information you share online.

● Use strong passwords and update them regularly.

● Be wary of suspicious emails and links.