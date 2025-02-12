What the Tech? Routers and Hackers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In a world where our homes are increasingly connected, a recent security alert from Netgear serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities lurking in our WiFi routers. This one demands

immediate attention from millions of households across the country.

Netgear, the maker of popular Nighthawk routers, has issued a critical security update for

several of its gaming routers and access points. The affected models include the XR1000,

XR1000v2, XR500, WAX206, WAX220, and WAX214v2. This update addresses a severe

vulnerability that could allow hackers to gain remote access to your home network without your

knowledge or permission.

Vulnerabilities such as this make WiFi routers big targets of hackers. Once a hacker breaches

your router, they potentially have access to every WiFi-enabled device in your home. This

includes security cameras, smart TVs, computers, and even garage door openers. In one

chilling instance, hackers exploited a similar vulnerability to spy on a young girl through her

bedroom security camera.

But it’s not just Netgear users who should be concerned. Router vulnerabilities are a widespread

issue affecting various brands. Many routers come with default usernames and passwords like

“admin” and “password,” which are easily guessable and often listed on manufacturer websites.

So, what can you do to protect your home network?

Update your router’s firmware immediately. If you own one of the affected Netgear

models, download and install the latest firmware as soon as possible. Change default credentials. Use your router’s app to set a strong, unique password for

your router’s admin access. Regularly restart your router. This simple act can often trigger automatic updates. Just

unplug it for 10 seconds before restarting. Stay vigilant. Treat your WiFi router as a critical piece of technology that requires ongoing

maintenance, not a “set-and-forget” device.

Your router is the gateway to your digital life. By taking these steps, you’re not just protecting a

piece of hardware; you’re safeguarding your family’s privacy and digital security. Don’t wait for a

breach to occur – act now to secure your home network.