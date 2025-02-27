What the Tech? New Texting Scam

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you received a text message recently about an unpaid toll fee? You’re not alone. A new scam is circulating, and it’s targeting iPhone users by exploiting a loophole in Apple’s security

measures. This scam has been reported across the country, and it’s essential to understand

how it works to protect yourself. I’ve personally received this scam text several times in recent

weeks.

The scam starts with a text message claiming you have an unpaid toll fee. To avoid late fees

and a report to the DMV, you’re instructed to pay within 12 hours. This message can be

alarming, even if you haven’t been on a toll road. The scammers are banking on your concern

and desire to avoid any penalties.

Here’s where the trickery comes in. Apple’s security typically prevents unknown senders from

including links in text messages. To bypass this, the initial text asks you to reply with “Y” for yes.

By responding, you inadvertently add the sender to your contacts, which circumvents the

security measure. If you then close and reopen the Messages app, the previously hidden link

becomes visible.

Clicking this link takes you to a website that prompts you to sign in or create an account. This

action grants the scammers access to your email and potentially other sensitive information. In

some cases, if you delay clicking the link, the website may expire, as observed in a personal

experience mentioned in the document.

To protect yourself from this scam, follow these guidelines:

● Don’t reply to unexpected texts: Avoid responding to any text messages you’re not

anticipating, especially those that ask for a “Y” or any other confirmation.

● Delete and report: If you receive a suspicious text, delete it immediately and report it as

junk.

● Don’t click unknown links: Never click on links in text messages from unknown

senders.

● Inform others: Share this information with your friends and family to raise awareness

about this scam.

By staying vigilant and following these precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim of this

latest text scam.