What the Tech? Microwave cooking

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been using microwaves for years, but what if I told you there’s a good chance you’ve been doing it wrong this whole time? I stumbled upon this revelation recently, and I couldn’t

believe I hadn’t heard it before. So, I did some digging and asked around – turns out, almost no

one knows about this simple trick.

Here it is: Getting a good even cook requires you to place the food on the edge of the rotating

plate.

Microwaves work by generating electromagnetic waves that excite water molecules, producing

heat. However, these waves often lead to uneven heating, with the center of the microwave

being a notorious “cold spot.”

The key to more even cooking lies in where you place your food. Contrary to what you might

think, the outside of the rotating plate receives the most consistent energy and heat.

This isn’t just a random theory – it’s science! Food placed on the outer edge of the tray gets hit

with more consistent microwave energy, ensuring a more thorough cook.

Putting It to the Test

Skeptical? I was too! To see for myself, I grabbed some frozen pizza rolls and arranged them

according to the package instructions. Four pizza rolls were placed on the outside of the plate

and I left two in the center. After the timer went off, I checked the temperature with a digital

thermometer. The results were clear: the rolls on the outside were significantly hotter than those

in the center by about 10 degrees.

This trick makes a huge difference, especially when heating frozen meals with meat and

vegetables. By placing the meat on the outside and veggies in the center, you’ll achieve a more

even cook without overcooking the meat.

When I checked the internal temperature of a piece of chicken in a frozen microwave dinner, I

found the temperature of the chicken on the innermost part of the plate was a full 20-degrees

cooler than the chicken on the outside.

Even a slight temperature difference can be crucial. For certain foods, a few degrees can mean

the difference between properly cooked and unsafe to eat.

So, next time you’re nuking something, remember this simple tip: place your food on the outside

of the rotating plate. It might just change your microwave cooking game forever!