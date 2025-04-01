What the Tech? making Facebook friendly again

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Remember the days when Facebook was all about catching up with friends and family? In recent years, the platform’s newsfeed has become cluttered with clickbait, advertisements, and AI-generated content, often overshadowing the posts from the people we actually care about.

But good news! Facebook has just rolled out a major update aimed at bringing back the “good old days” of genuine social interaction.

This new update focuses on making it easier to see posts from your real friends. Tired of scrolling through endless junk? Facebook is now offering a dedicated “Friends” feed, designed to prioritize content from your personal connections. This means fewer ads, less clickbait, and more of what truly matters: updates from the people you know and care about.

To access this new feature, you’ll need to enable it in your Facebook app settings. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it:

● Tap on your profile picture and go to “Settings & Privacy”

● Select “Settings.”

● Scroll down until you find “Tab bar” and then “Customize the bar.”

● Here, you can pin up to three items for quick access. You’ll likely see Marketplace, Video, and Events already pinned.

● To add the “Friends” feed, simply select it and pin it to your navigation bar.

You might need to unpin one of the existing options to make space.

Once you’ve pinned the “Friends” feed, you’ll see it at the bottom of your Facebook app screen. Tapping on it will take you to a dedicated feed showing only posts from your friends, significantly reducing the amount of unwanted content you see.

This is a welcome change for those who primarily use Facebook to stay connected with their personal network.

It’s important to note that this feature is currently available only on the Facebook app and not on the desktop version. Also, Facebook is rolling out this update gradually, so if you don’t see the option right away, check back later.

The company has stated that this is just the first of several updates planned for the coming months, all aimed at making the platform feel more like its original, friend-focused version.

This update marks a significant shift in Facebook’s approach, prioritizing genuine connections over algorithm-driven content.

For those who have longed for a simpler, more personal Facebook experience, this is a step in the right direction. So, take a moment to customize your tab bar, enable the “Friends” feed, and rediscover the joy of connecting with the people who truly matter.