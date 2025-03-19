What the Tech? Is the DVD About to Make a Comeback? You Might Be Surprised

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’re all guilty of it. Pointing the remote, clicking on Netflix, and diving into the endless sea of streaming content. But what if I told you that the future of entertainment might just be looking

back? I’m talking about DVDs and Blu-rays. In a world dominated by streaming, these relics of the past might just be poised for a surprising comeback.

Why would anyone choose a disc over the convenience of streaming? First off, quality matters.

While streaming offers convenience, it often falls short in delivering top-notch video and audio.

Blu-ray, especially 4K Ultra HD, blows streaming out of the water with significantly higher data

rates, meaning more detail and richer sound. We’re talking 128 megabytes per second for

Blu-ray compared to around 20 for 4K streaming. The difference is noticeable. And when it

comes to audio, Blu-ray’s lossless formats provide a depth that compressed streaming audio

just can’t match.

Then there’s content. Streaming libraries are notoriously fickle. Titles come and go, often

dictated by licensing deals. That favorite movie you wanted to rewatch? It might be gone next

week. And some gems simply aren’t available on any streaming platform. With a DVD, you own

it. It’s yours to watch whenever you want. No disappearing acts, and no licensing restrictions.

Let’s not forget the extras. DVDs often come packed with bonus content – bloopers,

behind-the-scenes footage, director’s cuts. These treasures are rarely found on streaming

platforms. And if you’re tired of commercial interruptions, DVDs offer uninterrupted viewing,

unlike many ad-supported streaming options.

Ownership is another key factor. When you “buy” a digital movie on a streaming platform, you’re

often just purchasing a license. If the platform removes the title or you cancel your account, you

lose access. A DVD is a physical copy, a tangible asset.

Where can you find these discs? Amazon still sells them, and the secondhand market is

booming. Check out Facebook Marketplace or local thrift stores. You might stumble upon entire

collections for next to nothing. There’s even a thriving Reddit community of over 400,000 DVD

collectors who believe the format is due for a resurgence, and they’re seeing prices of popular

titles start to climb.

Just like vinyl records made a comeback after CDs took over, DVDs might be next. Collectors

appreciate the superior quality and the tangible nature of physical media. So, before you

dismiss those old discs, consider giving them another look. You might just rediscover the joy of

owning your movies and experiencing them in their full glory.