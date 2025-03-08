What the Tech? Hidden Cameras

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Spring break is just around the corner, and many of us are planning trips and stays in rental properties. While services like Airbnb have policies against undisclosed security cameras in

private areas, unscrupulous hosts have been known to place cameras on their property without

including the information in the rental agreement.

Stories of hidden cameras in rentals pop up every year, and as technology advances, these

devices become smaller and harder to detect.

According to a survey by the security company Vivint, one in twenty people report they’ve

discovered a hidden camera somewhere on the property.

These tiny cameras can be easily concealed, making them a challenge to find. You can even

find hidden cameras disguised as everyday objects like outlet covers, clocks, and smoke

detectors.

How to Search for Hidden Cameras

● Check the outlets: Most cameras need a power source, so look for cords and where

they lead. If a cord disappears behind a bookshelf or into a basket, investigate further.

● Examine smoke detectors: If you see a smoke detector in an unusual location, like a

bathroom or bedroom, inspect it closely. Some hidden cameras are built into these

devices. You can remove the cover to check what’s inside.

● Examine non-name brand devices like alarm clocks and phone chargers. These

are relatively inexpensive on Amazon.

● Use your phone’s flashlight: Turn off the lights, activate your phone’s flashlight, and

scan the room. Camera lenses will often reflect the light. This is one of the most effective

methods.

● Be aware of camera placement in common areas: Airbnb allows cameras in common

areas if the host discloses their presence in the rental agreement. So, be sure to read

the fine print and be aware of any cameras that are mentioned. If you find one that

wasn’t disclosed, report it to Airbnb.

What Doesn’t Always Work

● Checking the Wi-Fi router: While you might think you can see all connected devices

through the Wi-Fi router, it’s not always that simple. Hosts might have a separate, hidden

network.

● Camera finder apps: There are apps that claim to detect hidden cameras connected to

the Wi-Fi, but their effectiveness is questionable. These apps often label devices as

“generic,” so it can be hard to tell if something is a camera, doorbell, or other device.

Airbnb’s Policy

Airbnb prohibits cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms. If you find a camera in a private space

that wasn’t disclosed, contact Airbnb immediately.

If you find a camera in a private area such as a bedroom or bathroom, contact police.