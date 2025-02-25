What the Tech? Cyber Attack Warning

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The FBI has issued a stark warning that Chinese cyber terrorists are actively targeting

Americans, and it’s a threat that could affect individuals and small businesses alike. According

to the bureau, this sophisticated attack, already underway, uses malicious software that could

steal your data and even shut down your computer. Here’s what you need to know, and why you

should take action immediately.

How Cyber Terrorists Are Targeting Us

Most cyber terrorists rely on phishing schemes to install dangerous software on their victims’

computers. However, this particular group, known as “Ghost,” is taking a different approach.

They are using publicly available code found on the dark web to remotely attack unprotected

internet servers. These servers often have outdated software, which is what makes them

vulnerable to such attacks.

Once the malicious software is installed on a computer, it typically becomes active within 24

hours. The victim may not even realize their system is compromised until the ransomware

strikes, locking them out of their files and demanding payment for their release.

The FBI has identified that this particular attack is exploiting known vulnerabilities in popular

software like Adobe and Microsoft, which have not been updated by users. Without regular

software updates, your devices are at a much higher risk of attack.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

The good news is that there are simple steps you can take to protect your computer and data.

First, the FBI recommends backing up all of your important files. If your system gets hit with

ransomware, having a backup can prevent your data from being lost forever.

Next, and most importantly, make sure your software is up-to-date. This includes browsers,

operating systems, and antivirus programs. Make it a habit to regularly check for updates and

install them as soon as they’re available. On Windows computers, you can easily update by

clicking on the update prompt in the corner of the screen. Most web browsers will also notify you

when an update is available.

The FBI has specifically warned that religious organizations, hospitals, schools, and small to

medium-sized businesses are particularly vulnerable. However, no one is completely safe from

these attacks.

If your computer is infected, it’s crucial to act fast. Disconnect the device from the network

immediately to prevent the ransomware from spreading to other systems.

The FBI’s warning about Chinese cyber terrorists is not something to ignore. They rarely issue

such urgent alerts, so it’s important to take the necessary steps to safeguard your information.

Back up your files, update your software, and stay vigilant—these simple actions could protect

you from falling victim to a devastating cyber attack.