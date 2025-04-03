What the Tech? Critical Apple Update

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Apple is urging iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to install the latest iOS 18.4 to prevent hackers from accessing data and potentially taking control of the devices.

For years, Apple users have taken comfort in the belief that their devices are nearly invulnerable to hackers. Apple’s robust security features have made iPhones, iPads, and Macs some of the safest tech products on the market. However, a recent discovery of over 60 security vulnerabilities has shattered this illusion, making it imperative for users to install the latest update as soon as possible.

Apple has rolled out a critical update for its devices, and this is not one to ignore. The latest iOS 18.4 update isn’t just about new features or aesthetic improvements—it’s packed with 62 security fixes that address serious threats. If left unpatched, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to exploit your device in ways that compromise your personal data and system security.

Without installing the update, your iPhone, iPad, or Mac could be exposed to malicious attacks through various means. Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities via malicious websites, suspicious links, and even corrupted audio files. These security holes provide cybercriminals with opportunities to execute harmful scripts on your device—even if it’s locked.

Some of the alarming risks include:

● Unauthorized Data Access: Malicious apps could gain access to sensitive user information stored on your device.

● Memory Disclosure: Hackers could use a specially crafted font to extract data from your system memory.

● Passcode Attacks: A flaw that allows a malicious app to repeatedly attempt passcodes on a locked device has been patched in this update.

● Root Privilege Exploits: The most critical of these issues is a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to gain root privileges. This would enable them to install unauthorized apps, modify the operating system, and access protected system files.

Apple typically keeps security update details under wraps to prevent hackers from exploiting known flaws before users have had a chance to install the fixes. However, the urgency of this latest update suggests that the company is dealing with a serious security issue. If you have not updated your iPhone, iPad, or Mac in a while, now is the time to do so.

To update your device, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad, or System Settings > Software Update on your Mac. If you see a red notification badge.

This latest Apple update is not just about adding new features—it’s about protecting your personal information and ensuring your device remains secure. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Update your device today and stay safe from potential cyber threats.