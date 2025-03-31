What the Tech? Chrome remote desktop

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever been miles away from home, working remotely, and suddenly realized you desperately need a file from your home computer? It’s a common frustration for many, but what if I told you there’s a simple, free solution that puts your home computer at your fingertips, no matter where you are? Enter Chrome Remote Desktop, your new best friend for accessing files on the go.

Chrome Remote Desktop is a powerful tool from Google that allows you to control your home computer from any device with the Chrome browser, whether it’s a laptop, tablet, or even your phone. Imagine this: You’re at a coffee shop across town, and you need a document stored on your desktop at home. Instead of rushing back or calling someone for help, you can simply log in to your home computer remotely and access everything as if you were sitting right in front of it.

Here’s how it works. First, you’ll need to set up Chrome Remote Desktop on your home computer. You can find it in the Chrome Store as a browser extension or by visiting remotedesktop.google.com/access. Download and install it, and you’ll be prompted to set a passcode. This passcode is crucial; it’s what you’ll use to securely access your computer remotely.

If you plan to access your computer from a phone or tablet, you’ll also need to download the Chrome Remote Desktop app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Install it on any device you might use for remote access.

Now, when you’re out and about and need to get into your home computer, simply open the Chrome browser on your device and go to remotedesktop.google.com/access. You’ll see your home computer listed, and after entering your passcode, you’ll be connected. On a phone or tablet, just open the app and follow the same steps.

Once connected, you’ll see your home computer’s desktop on your device’s screen. You can move files, open applications, send emails, and do just about anything you would normally do at your desk. Need a specific file? Find it, open it, and even email it to yourself. It’s like having your entire home setup in your pocket.

While using Chrome Remote Desktop on a smartphone can be a bit trickier due to the smaller screen size, it’s still entirely functional. You can accomplish almost anything, except perhaps physically turning your computer on.

Chrome Remote Desktop is a true lifesaver for remote workers. It eliminates the stress of being separated from important files and provides the flexibility to access your home computer from anywhere in the world. Give it a try, and you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.