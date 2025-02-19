What the Tech? Chinese Apps

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In the past few weeks, two Chinese apps, DeepSeek and RedNote, have skyrocketed to the top of app store charts, finding their way onto millions of U.S. smartphones. However, security

experts are now sounding the alarm, urging users to delete these apps immediately due to

significant privacy and security concerns.

The Apps in Question

RedNote: A TikTok alternative that gained popularity as a platform for sharing and

viewing short, entertaining video clips. Many users flocked to RedNote in anticipation of

the potential TikTok ban. DeepSeek: An AI engine touted as more powerful than ChatGPT, capable of conducting

in-depth research, building codes, and creating presentations.

Both DeepSeek and RedNote have raised red flags among cybersecurity experts and

lawmakers. Here’s why:

● Data Collection: These apps collect vast amounts of personal information, including

location data, browsing history, and device details.

● Data Transmission: Security researchers found that DeepSeek sends user data to

Chinese state-linked entities.

● Weak Encryption: DeepSeek uses outdated cryptographic algorithms and weak data

protection mechanisms.

● Potential for Exploitation: The vulnerabilities in these apps could be leveraged by

attackers for malicious purposes.

A Texas lawmaker even described DeepSeek as “TikTok on steroids” in terms of sending

personal information to the Chinese government.

National Security Concerns

The primary concern is that user information shared with China could be used by

state-sponsored actors in cyber attacks. Chinese laws require companies to share data with

the government upon request, raising further privacy and security issues.

What Should You Do?

Experts strongly recommend deleting both DeepSeek and RedNote from your devices. If you’re

looking for alternatives:

● For short-form video content, stick to TikTok (if available) or Instagram.

● For AI tools similar to DeepSeek, consider using Perplexity, which recently updated its

deep search capabilities.

While these apps may seem harmless or even useful, the potential risks to your personal data

and national security are significant. It’s crucial to be aware of the apps you download and the

permissions you grant them. When in doubt, opt for alternatives with clearer privacy policies and

stronger security measures.