What the Tech? Chinese Apps
(ABC 6 News) – In the past few weeks, two Chinese apps, DeepSeek and RedNote, have skyrocketed to the top of app store charts, finding their way onto millions of U.S. smartphones. However, security
experts are now sounding the alarm, urging users to delete these apps immediately due to
significant privacy and security concerns.
The Apps in Question
- RedNote: A TikTok alternative that gained popularity as a platform for sharing and
viewing short, entertaining video clips. Many users flocked to RedNote in anticipation of
the potential TikTok ban.
- DeepSeek: An AI engine touted as more powerful than ChatGPT, capable of conducting
in-depth research, building codes, and creating presentations.
Both DeepSeek and RedNote have raised red flags among cybersecurity experts and
lawmakers. Here’s why:
● Data Collection: These apps collect vast amounts of personal information, including
location data, browsing history, and device details.
● Data Transmission: Security researchers found that DeepSeek sends user data to
Chinese state-linked entities.
● Weak Encryption: DeepSeek uses outdated cryptographic algorithms and weak data
protection mechanisms.
● Potential for Exploitation: The vulnerabilities in these apps could be leveraged by
attackers for malicious purposes.
A Texas lawmaker even described DeepSeek as “TikTok on steroids” in terms of sending
personal information to the Chinese government.
National Security Concerns
The primary concern is that user information shared with China could be used by
state-sponsored actors in cyber attacks. Chinese laws require companies to share data with
the government upon request, raising further privacy and security issues.
What Should You Do?
Experts strongly recommend deleting both DeepSeek and RedNote from your devices. If you’re
looking for alternatives:
● For short-form video content, stick to TikTok (if available) or Instagram.
● For AI tools similar to DeepSeek, consider using Perplexity, which recently updated its
deep search capabilities.
While these apps may seem harmless or even useful, the potential risks to your personal data
and national security are significant. It’s crucial to be aware of the apps you download and the
permissions you grant them. When in doubt, opt for alternatives with clearer privacy policies and
stronger security measures.