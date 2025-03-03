What the Tech? Best Sleep App

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Is anyone else feeling like they’re running on fumes? With the upcoming “spring forward” and the dreaded Daylight Saving Time, getting a good night’s sleep can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. But fear not! I’ve been on a mission to find the Holy Grail of sleep apps. And I think I’ve struck gold.

“Better Sleep,” is the sleep app that everyone’s raving about. And when I say everyone, I mean

it. I dove headfirst into the app stores, wading through hundreds of options, and this one kept

popping up. So, naturally, I had to try it

Better Sleep boasts that it uses “military secrets” to help improve your sleep patterns. Now, I

don’t know about you, but the phrase “military secrets” immediately piqued my interest.

So, what does this app actually do? It’s got a massive library of sleep sounds. We’re talking all

sorts of white noise, nature sounds like wind in palm trees, and even… a metro train? Okay, I

admit, that one threw me for a loop. But hey, whatever floats your boat (or, in this case, rocks

you to sleep).

You can mix and match these sounds. Want to hear sheep walking AND sticky slime? You got it!

And if that’s not your jam, there are bedtime stories and meditations too. It’s like a

choose-your-own-adventure for sleepyheads.

The app also sends you reminders to wind down before bed and has alarms to gently nudge

you awake. Plus, it uses your device’s microphone to track when you fall asleep. If you have an

Apple Watch, you can connect it for even more accurate sleep tracking, like how much REM

sleep you’re getting. It even records your snoring! Yep, it caught me red-handed (or should I

say, red-faced?). It’s actually kind of helpful if you want to share that info with your doctor.

Better Sleep is available for iPhone, Android, and Kindle Fire tablets. It’s free for some features,

or you can unlock everything with a premium subscription for $60 a year (there’s a 7-day free

trial, though!).

So, if you’re tired of tossing and turning, give Better Sleep a shot. It might just be the secret

weapon you need to conquer Daylight Saving Time and finally get some decent shut-eye.