What the Tech? Backing Up Your Computer: A Simple Guide

(ABC 6 News) – When was the last time you backed up your computer? The FBI urges everyone to do so

because of an ongoing cyber attack. But how? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Why Back Up Your Computer?

Backing up your computer is easier than it used to be, and you have several options. Whether

you use a PC or a Mac, there are built-in tools to help you protect your data.

Backing Up a Windows Computer

On a Windows computer, go to Settings and choose “Files Backup.” You can back up 5 GB for

free with Microsoft Cloud. If you have a Microsoft 365 account, you can back up everything, up

to 1 TB, for $10 a month.

Backing Up a Mac Computer

On a Mac, use Time Machine in General Settings. You can also back up a Mac computer to

iCloud, but you’re limited to 2GB for free.

Using an External Hard Drive

You can also back up a computer to an external hard drive. Connect the drive to the computer

and choose it as the backup destination. If you choose to back up to a hard drive, disconnect it

after the backup to prevent it from being compromised in a ransomware attack. If you choose to

back up to a hard drive and disconnect it from the computer, you’ll need to remember to do this

fairly often. You can set it up to back up automatically, but the hard drive will need to be

connected.

The Best Option: Automated Cloud Backups

Alternatively, you can pay for an automated cloud backup through BackBlaze or CrashPlan.

These are good options for businesses and organizations. For under $10 a month, you get

regular automated backups with no storage limits. If something happens, you can recover

everything and load it to a new computer. I’m a big fan of these backup plans because you don’t

have to remember to do anything.

The Importance of Regular Backups

The important thing is, no matter which option you choose, is to back up your computers

regularly.

