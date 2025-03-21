What the Tech? Avoiding spoilers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there. You’re trying to avoid spoilers for the latest episode of your favorite show, a major sports event, or the ending of a highly anticipated movie. Then, BAM! Someone carelessly drops a major plot point or announces the winner on social media, ruining the surprise. In today’s hyper-connected world, avoiding spoilers feels like navigating a minefield. But is it truly possible to keep the mystery alive until you’re ready to experience it yourself?

The struggle is real. With information flowing freely across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and countless online forums, it’s nearly impossible to completely isolate yourself. Even staying off the internet isn’t always a feasible option. So, what can we do to protect ourselves from unwanted reveals?

Thankfully, there are a few tech tools and strategies that can help. For X users, muting specific words or phrases, such as show titles, team names, or event names like “March Madness,” can filter out notifications and timeline posts that might spoil the fun. This can be done through the platform’s privacy and settings.

While Facebook once offered a similar feature, it has since been removed, leaving users to fend for themselves.

For broader web browsing, the Google Chrome extension “Spoiler Protection 2.0” offers a useful solution. By installing this extension from the Chrome Store and adding keywords you wish to avoid, the tool will redact any instances of those words on web pages, covering them with blue boxes.

This can be incredibly effective for shielding yourself from spoilers while browsing news sites or forums. However, it’s important to note that this extension only works within the Chrome browser and not on the mobile app or version of Google.

Ultimately, the most foolproof method for avoiding spoilers might be a bit more low-tech. Sometimes it’s best to simply turn off your phone, avoid the radio, and perhaps even plug your ears when around other people. While it might seem a bit extreme, those who have experienced the frustration of a major spoiler will understand.

Good luck out there!