What the Tech? App of the Day: Partiful

(ABC 6 News) – Party planning can be stressful. One of the biggest challenges is finding a date and time that works for everyone. But a new app called Partiful may be the solution you’re looking for.

Partiful lets you send out pre-invitations to your guest list, allowing them to indicate which dates work

best for them. The app takes the guesswork out of choosing a date, and ensures that your party will

be well-attended.

How it Works

● Create an Evite: Partiful offers a variety of evite styles to suit any occasion.

● Add Details: Include important information about your party, such as the time and location.

● Suggest Dates: Offer a few date options for your guests to choose from.

● Select Guests: Choose the people you want to invite from your contacts.

● Send Pre-Invitations: Partiful will send pre-invitations to your guests, asking them to

indicate their availability.

● Choose the Best Date: Once you’ve received responses, you can select the date that works

for the most people.

● Send Official Invitations: Partiful lets you send out official invitations via text, email, or

social media. You can even download and share a flyer with the party details.

Partiful also includes features that make party planning even easier:

● Dietary Restrictions: You can ask your guests about dietary restrictions, ensuring that

everyone can enjoy the food.

● Potluck Planning: Find out what your guests can bring to the party.

● Chip In: Make it easy for guests to contribute money towards the party expenses through

Venmo or the Cash App.

● Photo Sharing: Guests can share photos from the party through the app.

Partiful is free and available for both Android and iPhone. Guests don’t need to download the app to

respond to your pre-invitation. You can also try the platform at www.partiful.com