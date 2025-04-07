What the Tech? App of the Day: One Year

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Ever feel like the year is slipping away? One minute it’s New Year’s Day, and the next, it’s already halfway through the year. Today, I want to talk about an app that might just change your perspective on time: One Year Countdown.

Some might call it silly, even stupid, but this app is surprisingly effective. One Year is an iPhone app designed to visually represent the passage of time throughout the year. Each day is marked by a dot, a hand-drawn plant, or an animal. As each day passes, another image appears, counting down what’s left in the year.

What’s interesting about One Year is its simplicity. There are no pop-ups, settings, or options to change. It’s just a new image each day, a constant visual reminder of time moving forward.

I admit, I was skeptical at first. But after using it, I found it strangely motivating. Watching the page fill up day by day really does make you think about how you’re spending your time. Got a project you’ve been putting off? One Year might just give you the push you need to get started.

The app works best as a widget on your home screen. A quick glance shows you how many days have passed and how many are left. It’s not a calendar or a to-do list; it’s simply a visual representation of time ticking away.

One Year is free for three days. After that, it’s a one-time purchase of $15 for a lifetime of reminders that every day matters. It’s a small price to pay for a bit of daily motivation.