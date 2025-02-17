What the Tech? App of the Day: Mapstr
(ABC 6 News) – Nowadays, travelers depend less on walking up to a local and asking for a restaurant
recommendation. Instead, we’re using our phones to Google for places to eat.
What if there was a way to get real recommendations from real people, not just sponsored ads?
Enter Mapstr, a unique travel app that lets you create your own personal world atlas of places
you’ve been and where you’d love to go someday.
Mapstr isn’t just another travel app; it’s a community-driven platform. While Google Maps
provides similar functionalities, Mapstr focuses solely on curating recommendations from fellow
travelers. This means you get authentic insights into restaurants, bars, hotels, and other
attractions, often with personal anecdotes and tips you won’t find anywhere else.
Imagine planning a trip to Las Vegas. Instead of relying on generic reviews, you can explore
spots recommended by frequent visitors on Mapstr. You’ll see what to expect, what the place is
known for, and even how many people have vouched for it. It’s like having a local friend in every
city!
Mapstr uses a simple, map-based interface. Each recommended spot is marked on the map.
Tap a location to see reviews, ratings, and photos. You can also follow friends and other
travelers whose tastes align with yours, effectively building a network of trusted advisors.
One of the best features is the notification system. If you happen to be passing by a spot on
your Mapstr itinerary, you’ll get a friendly reminder. It’s a great way to discover places you might
otherwise miss. Plus, with a simple tap, you can visit the spot’s website to check out menus or
make reservations.
While Mapstr works wonders for domestic travel, it truly shines when exploring international
destinations. The app’s French roots mean it boasts a vast collection of recommendations from
locals in France, offering a unique opportunity to discover hidden gems off the beaten path.
What better way to experience a new culture than through the eyes of those who live there?Is
Mapstr Right for You?
Mapstr is a free app available for both iPhone and Android, and most maps are viewable at no
cost. While some influencers on the platform may charge for access to their curated lists, there’s
plenty of free content to explore.
If you’re seeking a more personalized and community-driven approach to travel
recommendations, Mapstr is worth checking out. It’s a refreshing alternative to traditional search
methods and a fantastic way to connect with fellow travelers.
Mapstr is a valuable tool for any traveler looking to enhance their experience. It’s a great way to
find authentic recommendations, explore new places, and build a personalized travel atlas. If
you’re not completely satisfied with Google Maps for travel recommendations, it’s an app you
might want to add to your menu.
You can also view recommendations and reviews from the Mapstr website without downloading
an app.