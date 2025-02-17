What the Tech? App of the Day: Mapstr

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Nowadays, travelers depend less on walking up to a local and asking for a restaurant

recommendation. Instead, we’re using our phones to Google for places to eat.

What if there was a way to get real recommendations from real people, not just sponsored ads?

Enter Mapstr, a unique travel app that lets you create your own personal world atlas of places

you’ve been and where you’d love to go someday.

Mapstr isn’t just another travel app; it’s a community-driven platform. While Google Maps

provides similar functionalities, Mapstr focuses solely on curating recommendations from fellow

travelers. This means you get authentic insights into restaurants, bars, hotels, and other

attractions, often with personal anecdotes and tips you won’t find anywhere else.

Imagine planning a trip to Las Vegas. Instead of relying on generic reviews, you can explore

spots recommended by frequent visitors on Mapstr. You’ll see what to expect, what the place is

known for, and even how many people have vouched for it. It’s like having a local friend in every

city!

Mapstr uses a simple, map-based interface. Each recommended spot is marked on the map.

Tap a location to see reviews, ratings, and photos. You can also follow friends and other

travelers whose tastes align with yours, effectively building a network of trusted advisors.

One of the best features is the notification system. If you happen to be passing by a spot on

your Mapstr itinerary, you’ll get a friendly reminder. It’s a great way to discover places you might

otherwise miss. Plus, with a simple tap, you can visit the spot’s website to check out menus or

make reservations.

While Mapstr works wonders for domestic travel, it truly shines when exploring international

destinations. The app’s French roots mean it boasts a vast collection of recommendations from

locals in France, offering a unique opportunity to discover hidden gems off the beaten path.

What better way to experience a new culture than through the eyes of those who live there?Is

Mapstr Right for You?

Mapstr is a free app available for both iPhone and Android, and most maps are viewable at no

cost. While some influencers on the platform may charge for access to their curated lists, there’s

plenty of free content to explore.

If you’re seeking a more personalized and community-driven approach to travel

recommendations, Mapstr is worth checking out. It’s a refreshing alternative to traditional search

methods and a fantastic way to connect with fellow travelers.

Mapstr is a valuable tool for any traveler looking to enhance their experience. It’s a great way to

find authentic recommendations, explore new places, and build a personalized travel atlas. If

you’re not completely satisfied with Google Maps for travel recommendations, it’s an app you

might want to add to your menu.

You can also view recommendations and reviews from the Mapstr website without downloading

an app.