What the Tech? App of the Day: Goblin Tools

(ABC 6 News) – For families with neurodivergent children and adults, everyday tasks that seem simple to some can feel overwhelmingly complex. Chores like cleaning a room or taking care of a pet can create confusion and frustration. Many families have found an app, Goblin Tools that can be a life-changer. It is designed to break down big tasks into manageable steps, providing much-needed guidance and support.

Goblin Tools is specifically geared towards helping families of children and young adults with learning disabilities or those who are neurodivergent. The app recognizes that tasks that seem straightforward to many can be incredibly challenging for individuals who process information differently. By breaking down each task step-by-step, Goblin Tools offers clarity and reduces anxiety.

Imagine asking a child to clean their room. For a neurodivergent child, this simple request can lead to a barrage of questions: Where do I start? What do I do first? What goes where? Goblin Tools eliminates this confusion by allowing parents to input the chore and then use the “Magic Todo Tool.” This feature generates a detailed checklist, breaking down the task into smaller, actionable steps. For example, cleaning a room might be broken down into “pick up clothes,” “put them in a hamper,” “organize loose items into bins,” and “make the bed.”

Similarly, taking care of a pet, which involves multiple steps, can be overwhelming. Goblin Tools allows parents to break down each step and even further refine individual steps if needed. This level of detail ensures that nothing is missed and provides a clear roadmap for the individual. Parents can also select how many steps a chore should be broken down into, tailoring the app to the specific needs of their child or adult.

Beyond just task breakdown, Goblin Tools offers additional features that can be helpful. The app includes tools to assist with communication, such as helping to find the right words for an email or message. It can detect tone, make messages sound more professional or personal, and even check for spelling errors. These features can be particularly valuable for neurodivergent individuals who may struggle with social communication.

Someone living on their own for the first time may also find Goblin Tool’s Chef to be a big help. Add items of what you have in the pantry and refrigerator and Goblin’s Chef will use AI to find meals and recipes for things you can prepare using only the items you have on hand.

One of the most appealing aspects of Goblin Tools is its accessibility. The app works on any device, including iPhones, Androids, Kindle Fires, and through a website. This means that regardless of the technology available, anyone can access and utilize Goblin Tools. Additionally, the app is incredibly affordable at just $2, with no subscription required. The developers are using the proceeds to continue funding development and add new features, ensuring that the app continues to evolve and meet the needs of its users.