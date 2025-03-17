What the Tech? App of the Day: Cleanup

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The average person stores roughly 2,800 photos on their smartphones and the number is

only growing. We use our smartphone camera to take hundreds of photos throughout the year.

The process of deleting photos we don’t want or need is a huge undertaking so the temptation is just to keep them on the phone.

But all of those images and videos take up a lot of storage space. You can go through and delete some one-by-one but that can take hours.

A smartphone app claims to make it as easy as swiping the screen.

Cleanup, for iPhone, organizes your photo and video library and displays each one to make it easy to decide which to save and which to delete.

On the phone I used, there were 1,300 photos and 628 videos in the photo library. Those videos alone were hogging nearly 75 GB of storage!

Cleanup then lets you review each item, swiping left to delete and right to keep. It smartly

prioritizes the largest files, making it easy to reclaim precious space. Deleting just a handful of

unnecessary videos freed up 12 GB on my phone in less than 5 minutes. I also found it

incredibly helpful for clearing out the dozens of accidental screenshots I’d accumulated.

But Cleanup isn’t just about photos. It also tackles that dreaded contact list. My phone had over

3,000 contacts, many outdated or duplicated. Cleanup identified the duplicates and allowed me

to merge them into single, complete entries. It also flagged contacts with just numbers and no

names, making it easy to delete the truly useless ones.

The app’s user interface makes the whole process surprisingly smooth and efficient. It’s

certainly faster than manually going through your phone’s default photo and contact apps.

However, this convenience does come at a cost: an $8 per month subscription. On the bright

side, there’s a 7-day free trial, so if you dedicate some time, you can get your digital life in order

without spending a dime. Unfortunately, Android users are out of luck as Cleanup is currently

only available on iOS.

So, is Cleanup worth it? If you’re drowning in digital clutter and value your time, it just might be.

For me, the ability to quickly reclaim storage and organize my contacts made it a worthwhile

tool.