The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It isn’t often that Apple releases a new app in February, but last week the app “Apple Invites” popped up in the App Store. Apple Invites allows users to create and send beautiful e-vites

directly from their iPhones. The app is free to download and use, but users must have a paid

iCloud account to access its features.

How Does It Work?

Using Apple Invites is simple. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can create an e-vite by

adding all the relevant information about your event, such as the date, time, location, and guest

list. You can also add photos from your camera roll, choose a theme, or use Apple’s new “Image

Playground” to create unique images. Users also have the option to include a playlist from

Apple Music to share with the group to “get the party started”.

When you enter the location of your event, the app will show it on a map and provide directions

and a weather forecast for the day of the event. You can then send your invitations by email or

text message.

As invited guests receive their evites and respond that they are coming or can’t come, the host

receives notifications of their RSVP.

After the party, guests using Apple Invites can add any photos they take to a photo album so

everyone at the party can see and share all of the photos taken at the event. This is a very cool

feature I hope people will use.

Guests without a paid iCloud account will still receive and can reply to invites. Android users will

be able to do that too.

Pros and Cons

Apple Invites is a user-friendly app that makes it easy to create and send beautiful e-vites.

However, it has some drawbacks. For example, you can only send invitations one at a time,

which can be time-consuming if you have a large guest list. Additionally, the app requires a paid

iCloud account in order to send evites, which not all users may have. Those subscriptions are

$3 a month which also includes 200GB of storage for your photos and files.

The Verdict

Overall, Apple Invites is a fine app for creating and sending e-vites. However, it’s not the best

option on the market. Other apps, such as Partiful, offer more features and flexibility. If you’re

looking for a powerful e-vite app that allows guests to weigh in on the date and time before you

send out invitations, Partiful is a better choice.

Apple Invites is a new app that allows users to create and send e-vites from their iPhones.

While it’s a user-friendly app, it has some limitations. If you’re looking for a more powerful e-vite

app, Partiful is a better option and available for iPhones and Android devices.