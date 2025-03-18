What the Tech? Alexa is always listening

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – If you have an Amazon Echo device, you know it responds to the wake word, “Alexa.” But did you know it’s always listening? And now, Amazon is making changes to how those recordings are handled, raising some privacy concerns.

Currently, Echo devices listen for their wake word, and when triggered, record a brief audio clip in case you’re issuing a command. Previously, users could opt out of having these recordings sent to Amazon. However, starting March 28th, that will change. Amazon has announced it will automatically upload all recordings to its servers, and there will be no option to opt out.

Why the change? Amazon is integrating generative AI into Echo devices to enhance their capabilities, such as identifying who is speaking. To facilitate this, the devices need to save and process audio clips. Amazon assures users that these recordings will be sent to its secure servers.

What does this mean for you? Your Echo device records not only when you intentionally address it but also whenever it thinks it hears its wake word or a similar sound. This can include clips from TV, normal conversations, and any other ambient noise that triggers the device.

The devices also record 10-seconds when it hears something that sounds like breaking glass or a smoke alarm. In my experience, an Alexa device in the kitchen records every time something is done in the microwave, and when the clothes are finished in the dryer.

You can access a history of these recordings in the Alexa app by navigating to “Privacy” and then “Voice History.” Here, you’ll find recordings triggered by the wake word, detected sounds, and general audio recordings. While you can currently delete these recordings, the automatic uploading to Amazon’s servers will proceed regardless.

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s Alexa project has reportedly been a financial drain for the company. The integration of generative AI and the new recording policy are part of an effort to make the Echo devices more useful and potentially introduce a paid subscription model with enhanced features. This upgraded “Alexa Plus” is expected to be announced later this year. According to reports, Amazon+ will be free for Prime Members but costs around $20 month for non-Prime members.

While Amazon emphasizes the security of its servers, the change in policy raises questions about privacy. Users should be aware of what their Echo devices are recording and how that data is being used. By understanding these changes, you can make informed decisions about your use of Amazon’s Echo devices.