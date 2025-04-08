What the Tech? A warning from Microsoft

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you been happily using the same PC for years, maybe even a decade? You’re not alone! Many of us take pride in keeping our trusty machines running. But Microsoft has a message that might make you reconsider: it’s time to recycle that computer unless you download Windows 11.

Microsoft recently announced that it will no longer support the Windows 10 operating system after October 14th. Users who are still using Windows 10 began receiving email warnings this month.

This means no more updates, no technical assistance, and, crucially, no security fixes. If you’re still running Windows 10 after this date, your computer could be vulnerable.

Windows 11 is the latest operating system, but unfortunately, an estimated 240 million older machines won’t be able to run it. Microsoft is urging users of these older PCs to recycle them and consider purchasing a new, compatible device.

What to Do

Check Your System: To find out if your PC is running Windows 11, or if it’s compatible, go to your settings. If you see a message indicating your machine might not be compatible, you can use the “PC Health Check” utility for further information. If you’re not comfortable making system changes, consider seeking assistance from a professional. Recycle If Necessary: If your computer can’t run Windows 11, recycling is a responsible option. There are numerous recycling centers across the US, often run by non-profits that recover valuable components. Trade-in Options: Some businesses might offer trade-in programs for older computers, potentially giving you store credit towards a new Windows 11 PC. Security Risks: Continuing to use a Windows 10 machine after October 14th puts you at risk. Hackers may target these systems with malware to steal information or lock the computer for ransom. Disconnect If You Keep It: If you’re not ready to part with your older PC, Microsoft advises disconnecting it from the internet before October 14th. Buyer Beware: If you’re buying a used PC, always check if it’s compatible with Windows 11 before purchasing.

Windows 11 was released in 2021. If you’ve bought a new Windows PC since then, it likely already has the update.