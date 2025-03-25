What the Tech? 23andMe data

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Genetic testing company 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy and is looking to sell the company and its collected data. With 15 million people having submitted samples to discover their family

origins, there’s now a significant concern about what will happen to that personal information.

An attorney general is even urging customers to delete their accounts before any sale goes through. Let’s dive into what’s happening and how you can take action.

The Situation:

23andMe, known for its at-home genetic testing kits that help people learn about their ancestry and health history, has filed for bankruptcy. This means the company’s assets, including the vast amount of DNA data they’ve collected, could be sold. About 15 million people have submitted saliva samples to 23andMe, creating a massive database of genetic information.

Many people chose 23andMe out of curiosity, hoping to find long-lost relatives and learn about their family’s origins. The DNA samples are used to find matches from around the world. Now, with the bankruptcy, the fate of this data is uncertain.

Data Security Concerns:

23andMe has stated that customer data is secure on their servers and is not shared with law enforcement or other companies without permission. However, a large number of customers choose to share their DNA data with third-party databases to learn even more about their families.

Adding to the concern, about half of 23andMe’s user information was involved in a data breach two years ago and was later found for sale on the Dark Web. This raises questions about the security of the data if the company is sold. Customers are worried whether a new owner will prioritize the protection of their genetic information.

What You Should Do:

California’s Attorney General and others are strongly advising 23andMe customers to take action to protect their data. Here’s what you can do:

Delete Your Data: Visit your account at 23andMe.com and go to your profile settings. Find the 23andMe data section, click “view,” then “23andMe data,” and choose “permanently delete data.” Confirm Deletion: You will receive a follow-up email asking you to confirm your decision to delete the data. Make sure to confirm! Download Your Data: Before deleting, it’s a good idea to download a copy of your genetic data for personal storage. Revoke Consent: If you have given consent to share your data with third-party companies for research, revoke that consent.

23andMe has said in a statement that they will look for a partner who shares their commitment

to customer data privacy. However, taking proactive steps to protect your data is crucial.

23andMe’s CEO and founder, Anne Wojcicki, has resigned but has also stated she will make a

bid to buy back the company.