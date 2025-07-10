Pet of the Week: Zebulon, Commander Biscuit, and Milo

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a kitty triple feature as we meet Zebulon, Commander Biscuit, and Milo in this week’s Pet of the Week segment!

Kristi Ziegler from Paws and Claws Humane Society brings Zebulon and Commander Biscuit into the ABC 6 News studio in this live interview. They are both available for adoption now.

Milo is a cat available for adoption now from the Mower County Humane Society.